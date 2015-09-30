TODAY'S PAPER
ToA Asian Fusion, a restaurant from the team behind MoCA Asian Bistro in Hewlett, Woodbury and Forest Hills, has opened in Huntington Village, where the EastWest Worldwide clothing store used to be.

The new restaurant has a menu similar to its siblings: pan-Asian starters (shrimp tempura, chicken satay), sushi (from classic maki to elaborate signature rolls like the "ToA," featuring lobster salad, shrimp, mango, avocado, kani and tobico wrapped with soy bean paper), noodles (pad Thai, lo mein, udon) and fusion entrees such as Szechuan crispy dry beef, char-grilled Chilean sea bass, sangria crispy duck and Thai red curry casserole. Mains are priced in the mid-$20s, apps in the low teens.

Unique to ToA is a dim sum menu available every day. It includes crystal dumplings, lobster shumai, pan-fried pork buns and custard cream buns. ($6 to $10 for four dumplings).

General manager Kevin Inkles used to work at Woodbury's MoCA. Kang Baio Chen, who was executive chef first at MoCA in Hewlett then in Woodbury, is running ToA's kitchen.

ToA Asian Fusion, open for lunch and dinner every day, is at 369 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-673-7377, toaasianfusion.com.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the prior positions of ToA's general manager and executive chef.

By ERICA MARCUS @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

