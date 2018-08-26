TODAY'S PAPER
Toast Coffeehouse opens third location in Bay Shore

The dishes at Bay Shore's Toast Coffeehouse, opening Friday, will mirror those at the Patchogue location -- such as these blueberry pecan pancakes dusted with powdered sugar. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Good things often come to those who wait, especially in matters of brunch. That wait extended to 15 months for the third location of Toast Coffeehouse, a breakfast-and-lunch spot whose signage has tantalized from a Bay Shore building for over a year. It opens its doors Friday.

In contrast to the steampunk vibe of the Patchogue location, the Bay Shore version of Toast is themed like a carnival, with booths made to resemble vintage carnival rides, an exuberant mural from Coney Island artist Amanda Reilly, and vintage circus and carnival posters. About 120 seats are divvied up between two dining rooms, a bar and an outdoor patio. The menu mirrors that of the Patchogue location — at least for now, said chef Rob Matthews, who has moved over from Patchogue to helm the new location.

That means visitors will find Patchogue stalwarts such as blueberry-pecan pancakes ($10.95), "krispy" Nutella-drizzled French toast ($12.95) and the Bad Larry sandwich (grilled turkey, avocado, white cheddar, red onion and tomato on toasted flatbread with avocado ranch dressing and bacon, $12.95). Matthews said he hopes to soon bring in a smoker for smoking meats such as brisket, which may be served in both tacos and with an omelet.

Coffee still comes from New York's Stone Street Coffee Company, and once the Bay Shore Toast has its liquor license, the bar will pour beer, wine and a handful of specialty cocktails, including Nutella-laced Mudslides. "We'll serve virgin Mudslides for our opening weekend," said co-owner Terry Scarlatos, who opened the first Toast in Port Jefferson 16 years ago and remains the sole owner of both that and the Patchogue locations. (Matthews and John Ceravino are co-owners of the Bay Shore location).

Scarlatos purchased and renovated the South Park Avenue building, which has been home to several restaurants over the years, including Hemisphere and, further back, the Silver Dollar Saloon. As with the Port Jefferson and Patchogue spots, Bay Shore's Toast will utilize the Nowait app to help ease the long waits that some diners endure for brunch, which can extend to 90 minutes or more on the weekend.

Toast Coffeehouse, 9 S. Park Ave., Bay Shore, toastcoffeehouse.com

