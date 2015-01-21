TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
47° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By Peter M. Gianotti

Tocolo Cantina in Garden City: First bites

Short-rib fundido with melted Chihuahua cheese, raisins and

Short-rib fundido with melted Chihuahua cheese, raisins and pine nuts is served at Tocolo Cantina in Garden City. (January 2015) Photo Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti

Print

Fresh and refreshing, Tocolo Cantina will change what you think of Mexican cuisine on Long Island.

It's Mexican, California-style. Here, that means ceviches, guacamole with tuna or mango, green kale salad with agave dressing, and some of the liveliest tacos in either Nassau or Suffolk. There's only one dish with refried beans on the menu.

The sharp dining room is just as appealing as the refreshing cuisine: airy, streamlined, modern, decorated with art suggesting San Francisco's Mission District. Tocolo Cantina is situated in The Gallery at Westbury Plaza, on the east side, near Trader Joe's and Starbucks.

Standouts early on include Yucateco guacamole with mango, habanero chiles, red onion and pepper; and another with radish, Fresno pepper, chile arbol and that tasty tuna. The ceviche of hamachi, accented with gooseberries, is terrific. Savory, melted Chihuahua cheese fundido arrives with mushrooms, chorizo, or with short rib,  raisins and pine nuts.

Excellent margaritas and other cocktails, too, plus spirited desserts and an obligatory Mexican hot chocolate.

Don't wait till Cinco de Mayo.

Tocolo Cantina, 920 Old Country Rd. (at Zeckendorf Boulevard), Garden City; 516-222-0060.

By Peter M. Gianotti

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer