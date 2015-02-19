Tokyo Sushi replaces Fatty Fish in Glen Cove

In downtown Glen Cove, one sushi-centric restaurant replaces another — well, sort of. Although the sign says Tokyo Sushi, the former Fatty Fish isn’t entirely gone.

Only the name and ownership has changed; the chef and menu remain what they were. Here are some dishes you’ll still find: Carrot ginger soup ($6), beef negimaki ($7), tuna carpaccio ($10), a happy dragon roll ($11), chirashi ($19) and tofu teriyaki ($14)

Tokyo Sushi is at 2 Glen St., Glen Cove, 516-676-1823