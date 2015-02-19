TODAY'S PAPER
By JOAN REMINICK

Tokyo Sushi replaces Fatty Fish in Glen Cove

Tokyo Sushi is new to downtown Glen Cove.

Tokyo Sushi is new to downtown Glen Cove. (2015) Photo Credit: Tokyo Sushi

In downtown Glen Cove, one sushi-centric restaurant replaces another — well, sort of.  Although the sign says Tokyo Sushi, the former Fatty Fish isn’t entirely gone.

Only the name and ownership has changed; the chef and menu remain what they were. Here are some dishes you’ll still find:  Carrot ginger soup ($6), beef negimaki ($7), tuna carpaccio ($10), a happy dragon roll ($11), chirashi ($19) and tofu teriyaki ($14)

Tokyo Sushi is at 2 Glen St., Glen Cove, 516-676-1823

