How old were you when you tried your first taco? Mike Scotto was 29. "No exaggeration," he said. Now at 33, he owns a pair of Italian taquerias — Tony’s Tacos — in Floral Park, and as of November, on a busy corner in the heart of Huntington Village. Both are co-owned by Umberto Corteo of Umberto’s Pizzeria and Restaurant.

Scotto emigrated from Italy seven years ago and started working for Corteo at Umberto’s of New Hyde Park. Two years later, Scotto opened up the Manhasset location of Umberto's, he said, before trading pizzas for tacos.

The first time Scotto tried a taco, he didn’t necessarily care for it. "They were all basically the same, he said. "Corn tortillas are not my thing. Raw onions. Marinated steak. Not my thing."

Instead, he envisioned flour tortillas stuffed with rotisserie chicken; sausage and broccoli rabe; meatballs; chicken Parmigiana and the like. He ran with the idea, opening a 1,700-square-foot location in Floral Park, where he turns out more than 12,000 tacos a week in nearly 40 variations.

At Tony's, flour tortilla tacos are stuffed with everything from chicken and shrimp to pork, fish, meat and vegetables (from $3.68 apiece). Customers can also order Parmigiana tacos, the alla Giovanni (featuring fried shrimp and rice and cherry peppers), the San Gennaro (with grilled chorizo and broccoli rabe) or the crunchy flower (starring roasted cauliflower and breadcrumbs).

In true Scotto fashion, you won't find birria tacos, rather an Italian riff on it that's a toasted garlic and oil tortilla with smoked mozzarella, Angus beef, ragu, quattro formaggi and pomodoro sauces, plus cilantro.

In addition to tacos, the menu features "pizzadillas," 10-inch flour tortilla crusts served as open-faced quesadillas, with toppings ranging from marinated grilled eggplant and imported burrata (The Mike) to fried chicken, mozzarella and French fries (The Carmine). There are also bowls with rice or lettuce bases; nachos; rice and beans; and guacamole and chips, plus churros.

We Deliver! The best of FeedMe right in your inbox By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pair your grub with a frozen margarita or one on the rocks, in flavors like dragon fruit, lavender, guava and kiwi.

There are currently four stools set up inside the store, and come summer, there will be an outdoor eating area.

A third location of Tony's Tacos is also planned in Franklin Square.

Tony’s Tacos is at 281 Main St. in Huntington. It’s open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 631-547-5000. tonystaco.com