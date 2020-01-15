TODAY'S PAPER
By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Italian chef and sommelier Simona Fabrizio will be the headliner at “Flavors of Umbria,” an event held next month to benefit the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund. Subtitled “A Marriage of Italian Food and North Fork Wine,” the four-course meal on Feb. 9 will be held at Touch of Venice, a restaurant in Cutchogue. Tickets, which cost $120 (including gratuity), are available both online and by calling 631-566-0806.

“Simona, a Roman by birth, can now be found living in a beautiful rustic farmhouse near Orvieto” in Umbria, according to Fabrizio’s website. There, she works as a private chef and also conducts cooking classes. Her “Flavors of Umbria” menu will showcase “the freshest produce and seafood available on the North Fork,” according to a release, and all of the courses will be accompanied by wines chosen by Russ McCall of North Fork’s McCall Wines.

The New Suffolk Waterfront Fund is dedicated to supporting “recreational, educational, and commercial activities” at a 2.5-site in the town of New Suffolk overlooking Cutchogue Harbor and Robins Island.

Tickets may be purchased online, or by phone at 631-566-0806. Touch of Venice is at 28350 Main Rd. in Cutchogue.

