It would be easy to miss Trident Seafood Grill in Franklin Square. The little storefront, formerly the home of Superior Concrete & Masonry, is wedged between Red Rose Foot Spa and Miss Edie’s Dancin Feet (a dance studio) but the month-old business is entirely unrelated to feet.

Legs, they got. In the form of snow-crab legs ($21 a pound), steamed in a bag and served with plastic gloves so you can get every morsel.

Trident’s brief menu takes in both Cajun and soul-food influences, with a little New England showing up in the “bucket of gold” ($60) which features 2 pounds of crab legs, ½ pound of shrimp, a lobster tail, scallops, mussels, potatoes, broccoli and corn. But nothing else on the menu costs more than $15.

From the steamer also issue jumbo shrimp ($12 for 8). Out of the fryer come shrimp, whiting, catfish, calamari crabcakes and wings; off the grill come shrimp, salmon and scallops ($8 to $14). You’ll also find “Rasta” pasta, shrimp with cheese grits, chicken and waffles, cheeseburgers and shrimp po’boys. Sides include fries, steamed vegetables, mac and cheese, whipped maple sweet potatoes and coleslaw.

The neat little store has counter service, but also a full bar.

Trident Seafood Grill is at 753 Franklin Ave., Franklin Square, 516-887-1137.