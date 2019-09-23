Farmingdale’s Airport Plaza shopping center has a new eatery. What was Cheeburger Cheeburger until last year is now open as Long Island’s newest Tropical Smoothie Cafe, marking it the 19th local location (and owner John Kuitwaard’s second — he opened a Massapequa outpost of the franchise in 2016). He’s planning a drive-thru Lindenhurst location for 2020.

Smoothies ($6.29) are the star here, from the "Sunshine" (mango, bananas, oranges, pineapples and orange juice), to the "Beach Bum" (strawberries, bananas and chocolate) to the "Peanut Paradise" (peanut butter, bananas, nonfat yogurt and a choice of protein).

Flatbreads ($6.29), sandwiches ($7.29), wraps and bowls ($7.29), quesadillas ($5.49-$6.29) and all-day breakfast items ($5.29-$5.99) make up the second half of the menu at the tropically-themed cafe that features splashes of teal, mint green and orange and wood detailing throughout. There are around 20 tables that seat anywhere from two to four guests, plus an L-shaped bar that sits 10.

The Farmingdale location is open Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is at 228 Airport Plaza Boulevard in Farmingdale. 631-500-9559. tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.