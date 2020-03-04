Pick your poison. True Food Kitchen is here to help you avoid it. Whether you are steering clear of gluten or meat or dairy (or all three), the national restaurant chain has your number, and on April 1, the first location in New York state will open for business in Roosevelt Field in Garden City.

But True Food Kitchen, co-founded by alternative-medicine guru Dr. Andrew Weil, is emphatically not about deprivation. The seasonal menu celebrates vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean meats and other current signifiers of “clean eating.”

How about some kale guacamole with grapefruit, cilantro and pita chips? A poke bowl of wild-caught albacore tuna, avocado, quinoa and turmeric ponzu? Or a starter of seasonal crudités with tzatziki and black-olive dip or a grass-fed-beef burger with mushrooms, caramelized onions and arugula on a flaxseed bun? The wide-ranging menu is divvied up into starters, soups and salads ($10 to $15); pizzas ($13.50 to $17); bowls ($13 to $25 depending on protein); burgers and sandwiches ($14 to $17) and entrees ($16 to $30).

There is a full list of craft cocktails (with booze and without) plus a couple of dozen wines and beers.

True Food Kitchen bases its menu on the principles of Dr. Weil’s anti-inflammatory food-pyramid diet. The diet, he writes on his website, “is designed to help prevent the chronic inflammation that contributes to the development of heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, and other age-related disorders. It is also a cornerstone of treatment for inflammatory conditions and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.”

At the bottom of the pyramid are fruits and vegetables and, on top of them, are ever-narrowing layers of whole grains, beans, legumes and pasta (yay!); healthy fats; seafood; soy products; mushrooms; dairy and lean meats; until you get to the tippy-top of red wine and dark chocolate.

True Food Kitchen, founded in Phoenix, in 2008, operates 33 locations in 14 states. The Roosevelt Field restaurant will be on the west side of Roosevelt Field, just across the mall entrance from Osteria Morini. The full-serve restaurant will feature a bright dining room (more than 10,000 square feet of it) with an open kitchen and an outdoor covered patio. It will be open every day for lunch and dinner, brunch on the weekends.

True Food Kitchen, 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-559-4728, truefoodkitchen.com.