Tula Kitchen in Bay Shore to host animal-welfare benefit

Patrons dine in the open, airy dining room

Patrons dine in the open, airy dining room of Tula Kitchen in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Tula Kitchen in Bay Shore has long been a destination for those trying to eat a plant-based diet. This is, after all, the home of the meatless, dairyless Reuben, filled with Vegenaise-based Russian dressing, roasted tempeh and sauerkraut.

So it’s no surprise that chef-owner Jackie Sharlup volunteered to host a November fundraiser to benefit two animal-welfare organizations: the Suffolk County SPCA and the Islip Animal Shelter. (There is meat on the menu here, but it is outweighed by vegetarian and vegan options.)

The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Tula Kitchen’s kitchen will be providing light fare, and there will also be auctions, raffles, a DJ, a cash bar and adorable, adoptable dogs.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by clicking on suffolkanimals.wordpress.com.

Tula Kitchen, 41 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-539-7183, tulakitchen.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

