Tullulah's in Bay Shore and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend
American cuisine, new and traditional, refined and edgy, is on the menu this week. Here are three restaurants that wave the flag in their own distinctive and flavor-packed ways.
Tullulah's in Bay Shore could easily sport a 11211 ZIP code instead of 11706. It's as much Brooklyn as Suffolk, lively and tasty. Recommended: meat and cheese boards, BLT salad, rib-eye carpaccio, chorizo with sriracha aioli. grilled oysters, poached octopus, pan-seared halibut, 'nduja-filled agnolotti, pan-seared Berkshire pork chop, bone-in rib-eye steak, and, at lunch or brunch, chicken and waffles, fried chicken sandwich, patty melt with pork belly and egg. Moderate to expensive.
Tullulah's 12 Fourth Ave., Bay Shore, 631-969-9800, tullulahs.com
Barney's in Locust Valley has become a local landmark. The building dates to 1893. The namesake Barney weighed 720 pounds. His 10-foot belt is part of the décor. Your appetite will be big, too. Recommended: Maryland crabcake with lemon-caper emulsion; wedge salad with blue cheese, tomato, and smoked bacon; tuna tartare and smoked salmon napoleon; braised pork ribs; Long Island duck seared breast and confit of leg; herb-crusted rack of lamb; warm banana bread pudding. Expensive.
Barney's 315 Buckram Rd., Locust Valley, 516-671-6300, barneyslv.com
Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor is a bright and inviting restaurant, with executive chef Guy Reuge of Mirabelle in Stony Brook designing the menu. Recommended: chickpea fries with sriracha aioli; duck tacos; fluke fritters; tuna tartare; corn chowder with crab ragout; seasonal oysters; grilled swordfish; pan-seared halibut; roasted striped bass; bucatini with manila clams; seared lamb chops; Long Island duck duo; cheeseburger with bacon-onion marmalade and Cheddar. Expensive.
Sandbar, 55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-498-6188, lessings.com
