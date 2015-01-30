TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By JOAN REMINICK

Tum Thai Cuisine replaces Simply Thai in Rockville Centre

Mixed seafood in spicy basil sauce over angel

Mixed seafood in spicy basil sauce over angel hair is a special at the new Tum Thai Cuisine in Rockville Centre in January 2015. Photo Credit: Tum Thai Cuisine

Print

Dishing out red curry and pad Thai in the former Rockville Centre digs of the departed Simply Thai is Tum Thai Cuisine. The newly redecorated spot shares ownership with Cha-ba Thai Cuisine in Long Beach.

On the menu: curry puffs ($8), shrimp lemongrass salad ($10), peanut chicken ($18), crispy pork belly prig khing ($16), pad see-ew with shrimp ($12.95), clear noodles with vegetables, egg and shrimp ($12.95), duck noodle soup ($16) and red curry with chicken ($10.95). On the list of specials is mixed seafood with spicy basil sauce over angel hair pasta ($23.95).

Tum Thai Cuisine is at 274 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-543-5078.

By JOAN REMINICK

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer