TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By Erica Marcus

Turkish M&M Grocery and Grill opens in Farmingdale

M&M Grocery and Grill is a new Turkish

M&M Grocery and Grill is a new Turkish restaurant and market on Conklin Street in Farmingdale, Jan. 20, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

Print

We make no secret of our admiration for Turkish food here at FeedMe, and now we have a new, convenient source for it. M&M Grocery and Grill has opened a mere 3.3 miles from Newsday?s offices ? that?s 1.5 miles closer than the next closest sources, Pasha Kebob & Grill (North Lindenhurst) and AlaTurca (West Babylon).

M&M is located on an unlovely stretch of Conklin Street: The building used to house Rushar Auto Parts and Railroad Deli. Now it?s a clean, bright space that houses a counter-service eatery and a grocery with a halal butcher. The place opened on Sunday and, while the eatery is in full swing, the grocery has yet to be stocked.

M&M?s menu includes all the delicious usual suspects: red lentil soup, smoked eggplant salad, shepherd salad, spicy ezme salad, stuffed eggplant, skewered kebabs, rotating doner kebab, grilled chops, pide, lahmacun and more. Appetizers are all under $8; mains under $13.

M&M Grocery and Grill is at 787 Conklin St., Farmingdale, 631-293-0791.

By Erica Marcus

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer