We make no secret of our admiration for Turkish food here at FeedMe, and now we have a new, convenient source for it. M&M Grocery and Grill has opened a mere 3.3 miles from Newsday?s offices ? that?s 1.5 miles closer than the next closest sources, Pasha Kebob & Grill (North Lindenhurst) and AlaTurca (West Babylon).

M&M is located on an unlovely stretch of Conklin Street: The building used to house Rushar Auto Parts and Railroad Deli. Now it?s a clean, bright space that houses a counter-service eatery and a grocery with a halal butcher. The place opened on Sunday and, while the eatery is in full swing, the grocery has yet to be stocked.

M&M?s menu includes all the delicious usual suspects: red lentil soup, smoked eggplant salad, shepherd salad, spicy ezme salad, stuffed eggplant, skewered kebabs, rotating doner kebab, grilled chops, pide, lahmacun and more. Appetizers are all under $8; mains under $13.

M&M Grocery and Grill is at 787 Conklin St., Farmingdale, 631-293-0791.