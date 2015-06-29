TODAY'S PAPER
Turkish restaurant M & M Grocery and Grill closes in Farmingdale

Pide with lamb and cheese at the former

Pide with lamb and cheese at the former M & M Grocery and Grill in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Tadej Znidarcic

By JOAN REMINICK joan.reminick@newsday.com
The short-lived M & M Grocery and Grill in Farmingdale opened this past January, and, in April, garnered a two-and-a-half star review for "destination-caliber" Turkish cuisine. The counter-serve eatery, which also comprised a grocery and halal butcher, was contending with a less than ideal location on a bleak stretch of Conklin Street between Route 110 and Main Street. According to a neighborhood business owner, the place closed earlier this month.

What I wish I could eat right now: Warm house-baked bread, slathered with a herbal, nutty hummus that unfolded on the palate. And pide, a calzone-like pie stuffed with an opulent, savory mixture of lamb and cheese. M & M's Adana kebabs were spicy and juicy, whether made with ground chicken or lamb. Then, there was the nut-studded almond pudding. And a Turkish version of chocolate pudding more bittersweet than sweet.

