By JOAN REMINICK

Turkish restaurants on Long Island: 4 new notables

Bosphorus Cafe Grill, Port Washington: Lavas (puffy, hollow bread) are a specialty at this Turkish restaurant in the Manor Haven section. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

Turkish cuisine, rich in flavors at once familiar and exotic, has widespread appeal. And, on Long Island, the cadre of Turkish restaurants seems to be growing.

Here are a few of the newest to enter the arena, each with a specialty that sets it apart.

ALATURCA MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

This West Babylon newcomer serves its own version of lahmacun: three delicate flatbreads, each folded, quesadilla-style, around a savory ground lamb mixture to be topped, to your liking, with romaine, tomato, onion, chopped parsley and a squeeze of fresh lemon. $9

691 Rte. 109, West Babylon, 631-450-4478

BOSPHORUS CAFE GRILL

This new Port Washington spot serves a puffy golden bread called lavas. It’s seed-sprinkled, brown at the edges and meant to be pulled apart by hand. Spread with any of the fine house dips. $3.50

138 Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-321-9999

MAVI GRILL & DELI

A striking presentation at this Turkish eatery is its “special” beyti kebab, a spiced lamb mixture that’s grilled and wrapped in thin bread that’s cut into pieces and arranged in circular formation around a bulgur pilaf. Next comes a drizzle of yogurt and tomato sauce. $16.95

749 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd., Mount Sinai, 631-509-4866

M & M GROCERY AND GRILL

Under the same roof as a Turkish grocery and halal butcher is this casual counter-serve standout with an almond pudding studded with nuts and a chocolate pudding that’s more bittersweet than sweet. $3.50 each.

787 Conklin St., Farmingdale, 631-293-5555

By JOAN REMINICK

