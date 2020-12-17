It’s no secret that locals, along with the rest of the country, are taking advantage of food delivery services more than ever these days. Wonder what Islanders are ordering the most? Us too, so we asked Uber Eats, which performed a little research and produced the following list. Here, in no particular order, are six of Long Island's most popular independent restaurants on the app, along with their most requested menu items, according to the company:

Spicy tuna rolls at Mizuki Sushi

This Deer Park establishment has been going strong since 2010, serving up soups, salads, sashimi and of course lots of sushi, including its most requested item, which goes for $6. More info: 538 Commack Rd., Deer Park, 631-242-1633, mizukisushiny.com

Deluxe cheeseburgers at Stop 20 Diner

At this Elmont Eatery, $13.45 buys you a burger featuring an 8-ounce angus beef patty, along with fries, coleslaw and a pickle. More info: 1336 Hempstead Tpke, Elmont, 516-358-7142

Specialty slices and pesto knots at 3 Brothers of Rockville Centre

Equally appealing to traditional, vegan and vegetarian pizza lovers, this RVC stalwart offers specialty slices with names like Tito’s Special, Truffle Shuffle, and Mac Pizza for $3.68 apiece, $5.06 for vegan versions. An order of four knots goes for $2.50. More info: 285 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-442-7733, 3brothersrockvillecentre.com

Snow crab and fried shrimp baskets at Ben’s Crab

All three locations (Oceanside, Massapequa and Uniondale) offer this $43 popular combo, which includes 1 lb. each of crab and shrimp ($32 and $15 separately), along with potatoes and corn. More info: benscrab.com

Portuguese rice bowls with chicken at Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken

For $13, this Cedarhurst eatery will sell you a chicken bowl composed of Spanish rice, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, black beans, grilled red pepper and housemade chimichurri sauce. More info: 450 Rockaway Tpke., Cedarhurst, 516-371-3600, chimichurricharcoalchicken.com

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwiches with iced coffee at My Three Sons Bagel Cafe

There are three locations of this popular breakfast spot (Garden City, Garden City South and Stewart Manor), all offering bagel sandwiches with one egg, bacon and cheese for $3.40. Iced coffee comes in several flavors and goes for $2.79-$3.79, depending on size. More info: mythreesonsbagelcafe.com