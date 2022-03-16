One month after the closing of The Breakfast Club in Rockville Centre, the space has reopened with a new concept, décor and moniker, too: The Ugly Duckling. Like the OG Duckling in Long Beach (which opened in 2020), the restaurant sticks strictly to a duck theme.

Given the proximity of the two spots, general manager Max Feinberg pointed out that "Rockville Centre gives us the opportunity for a year-round appeal," especially to those who may not live on or near the South Shore. "The demand for a more year-round location was there for us," he said.

The Breakfast Club's chef Perry Fogg remains, as does most of the staff,, Feinberg said. Fogg's now in the kitchen turning out The Ugly Duckling's take on brunch staples like eggs, chicken and waffles, burgers; plus wings offered with nearly 20 sauces. During brunch (available daily; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Ugly Duckling offers tableside B.Y.O.P. (Build Your Own Pancakes), where, for $14, you can create your own pancakes or French toast from start (selecting a batter) to finish with toppings.

At dinner, you can expect tacos, quesadillas, nachos, macaroni and cheese, and an Instagram-ready appetizer called "the duck-n-everything," with fingerfood favorites like pretzel bites, pigs in a blanket, cheeseburger spring rolls, macaroni and cheese bites and fried zucchini, all served in a Ferris wheel ($29).

"Ducktails," the name given to its signature cocktails, are served in 16-ounce Mason jars with, well, rubber ducks in them. At $16, you can sip on The Daffy Duck (with tequila, red chili simple syrup, lime and passion fruit juices); Shake Your Tail Feather (silver rum, lemon juice, simple syrup and ginger beer); and The Drunken Duck (whiskey, lime juice and ginger beer).

You’ll find a little over two dozen seats at the bar facing a wall of TVs. In the room opposite the bar, walls are lined with oversized photos of well-known Long Island spots like the Boardy Barn and The Lobster Roll (LUNCH) in Amagansett. Each piece of art features its own appropriately-themed rubber duck (think smiley face stickers and a beverage on Boardy Barn's). There's also framed pictures of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nina Dobrev and Megan Fox posing with "duck lips" elsewhere in the restaurant.

Feinberg plans on opening up the outdoor patio once the weather breaks.

The Ugly Duckling is at 21 S. Park Ave. in Rockville Centre. It’s open Sundays to Thursdays from 11 to 12 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 2 a.m. More info: 516-600-9462