Uncle Louie G’s distinctive blue-and-white-striped awnings shade the thresholds of scores of Italian ice shops throughout Brooklyn, Staten Island and Queens — plus a few in New Jersey and one in Lindenhurst — but, until May, Nassau County was a Louie G’s-free zone. That changed when a spiffy new location took up residence in Oceanside, in the same Long Beach Road shopping center as A & S Fine Foods and Captain Mike’s Seafood & Lobster. (The shop’s flagstone facade precluded the construction of an awning, but the blue and white stripes are a recurrent decorative element inside.)

Uncle Louie G’s got its start in Brooklyn in 1998. The Oceanside store is a franchise, owned by Alex and Danielle Petito and Steven and Joann Feinberg; all frozen treats are kosher made in Uncle Louie G’s plant in Staten Island and there really is something cold for everyone: 24 flavors of dairy-free ices such as cantaloupe, bubble gum, lemon, root beer, tropical rainbow; 23 flavors of ices that contain some dairy such as cappuccino, spumoni, piña colada and cake batter; 35 flavors of ice cream such as apple pie, Brooklyn cheesecake, pralines and cream, vanilla Snickers; and four vegan "ice creams" including coffee and strawberry. Rabbi Jacob Klass of Kahal Bnei Matisyahu provides kosher supervision.

Ices and ice cream are available in cones and cups, sundaes, shakes, smoothies and floats and, to go, in pints and quarts. Catering is also available.

Uncle Louie G’s is at 3384 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside, 516-208-3137, unclelouiegee.com.