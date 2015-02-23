Union & Prime Steak & Sushi replaces Burton & Doyle in Great Neck

A new name joins the lineup on Steakhouse Row in Great Neck. Union Prime Steak & Sushi takes the place of the former Burton & Doyle in Great Neck, which had been in transition since coming under new ownership last year. A new look, with vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen and dramatic red columns, is also part of the metamorphosis.

Chef Chris Hamaty, who came on board with the current owners, formerly cooked at J. Michaels Tuscan Steakhouse in Northport and Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville. Current owners Joseph Zangri and Bert Brodsky also co-own City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill in Westbury.

The menu features a variety of sushi rolls, among them a salmon avocado roll ($12), a rainbow roll ($20) and a lobster roll ($36). Appetizers include grilled octopus with hummus ($19), whole milk burrata with baby arugula and Parma prosciutto ($16) and mini Kobe beef burgers ($15). Also on the menu: shellfish plateaus in two sizes ($69 serves two; $135 serves four), a lobster roll ($19), Chilean sea bass ($36), New Zealand rack of lamb ($26), porterhouse steak ($59), New York sirloin ($49) and filet mignon ($49).

Union Prime Steak & Sushi is at 661 Northern Blvd., Great Neck, 516-487-9200.