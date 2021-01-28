This may be a Valentine's Day unlike any other, but restaurants and other local spots are still turning out eats -- both new and longtime favorites -- to help you celebrate with your plus-one.

You can get a doughnut and coffee box delivery (the brainchild of Sail Away and North Fork Doughnut Company) and hot chocolate "bombs," like the geometric heart-shaped ones from Sayville Chocolatier -- and most can be picked up curbside. While these are some of the newer innovations to come out of COVID-era, classics, like themed bagels and heart-shaped pizza, are still on the menu, too.

Here's a sampling of what's being offered for the holiday:

Sail Away x North Fork Doughnut Company: Sail Away Coffee Co. and North Fork Doughnut Company have paired their signature items for delivery — perfect for breakfast, dessert or a midday pick-me-up. Get a six-pack of nitro and six doughnuts for $55 or a 12-pack of nitro and six doughnuts for $75. Available for free delivery Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Doughnut flavors for Feb. 13th delivery include glazed and red velvet along with holiday-inspired "Chocolate Lovers" and "Vday OG." Orders must be placed by noon a day in advance. More info: sailawaycoffee.com

Frozen Sin food truck: A box of chocolates can put a smile on anyone’s face, but have you ever surprised anyone with a box of edible cookie dough, ice cream bonbons and ice cream pops? Frozen Sin’s "Valentine’s Boxes" have just that, for $25, plus $7-$10 delivery fee. Frozen hot chocolate and vanilla ice cream is used for the base, which is mixed with Oreos, raspberry glaze, dulche de leche or brownies. Place an order on Facebook, Instagram, or by emailing erica@frozensintruck.com. Feeds up to two people (each item is mini). A build-your-own gift basket is also an option. More info: 516-353-8713, frozensintruck.com

Marketplace at 317 (317 Main St., Farmingdale): 317 Main Street's new marketplace has a lineup of sweet and savory eats, such as heart-shaped macarons and Le Petit’s popular rainbow cookie doughnuts, plus an assortment of pastas, sauces and fish, among other items. The macarons, created by chef Eric LeVine and former owner of the now-closed Le Petit, Kristina Grimes, come in a raspberry and vanilla bean-strawberry variety pack. Get half a dozen for $22 or a dozen for $45. Place an order here for pick up Feb. 13. More info: 516-512-5317, 317mainstreet.com

My Three Sons Bagel Cafe (Garden City, Garden City South and Stewart Manor): The breakfast staple is getting a makeover of sorts. For one day only (on February 14), this bagel-cafe is offering red, pink and white bagels at $1.65 a pop. Available for in-store and curbside pickup at all three of its locations. Special orders should be placed at least one week in advance. More info: mythreesonsbagelcafe.com

Spuntino Restaurant and Bar (Dix Hills, St. James and Williston Park): All of the eatery's signature pies --from regular to Buffalo -- will be available by request in the shape of a heart Feb. 13-14. Curbside pickup, delivery and dine-in. More info: spuntinoonline.com

NY Cupcakery (2544 Merrick Rd., Bellmore): Owner Joseph Polito bakes more than his shop’s signature cupcakes and cakes: he’s also turning out 10-inch cookies. The oversized treat can be customized by flavor (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, red velvet, macadamia, linzer tart, black and white) to design. Add a personalized message or have it decorated with candies. It's $19.95 and comes in a gift box. Available for delivery through Uber Eats or Grubhub and curbside pickup. More info: 516-409-8866, nycupcakery.com

Michaelangelo's Wine Bar (119 Front St., Massapequa Park): This wine bar has put together a sophisticated Valentine’s Day charcuterie board of meats and cheeses, fruit, crackers and an assortment of candy and chocolate. The board feeds up to four people and costs $59; add a bottle of Cabernet, $85. Pick up only beginning Feb. 12. More info: 516-882-9463, michaelangeloswinebar.com

Babylon Cheese Cellar (51 Deer Park Ave., Babylon): Break the s'mores trend this Valentine’s Day with Babylon Cheese Cellar’s fondue set -- try the market’s artisanal cheeses and chocolates, best paired with one of its breads, crackers or cornichons (all priced a la carte). Sets start at $30 and can be reserved for curbside pickup. There is a $100 minimum delivery fee. Also here: Cheese "candy" heart boxes, themed cheese boxes and heart-shaped platters. More info 631-983-8804, babyloncheesecellar.com

Sayville Chocolatier (6 Main St., Sayville): Since becoming one of fall's top trends in the realm of food and drink, hot chocolate bombs have taken many shapes and sizes, but new this winter: heart-shaped, glitter-dusted versions. The geometric creations are made with real Belgian milk, dark and white chocolates, and are stuffed with cocoa powder and mini marshmallows, $7.99 each. Similarly, the shop puts out a four-pack of traditional "bombs" topped with sprinkles and an extra drizzle of chocolate for $29.99. Aside from these, it offers the usual — chocolate-covered strawberries, lollipops, "Cupid" bark and more. It is suggested customers place orders at least one day in advance via Facebook Messenger or Instagram direct messaging. More info: 631-589-6713, sayvillechocolatier.com

Duchess Cookies (331 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview): For $4.35, cookie enthusiasts can get a near 5-ounce cookie stuffed with anything from the ordinary to the not-so-ordinary. The shop offers more than 25 flavors of the comfort treat, in flavors from butterscotch maple bacon to Oreo cheesecake. Available for delivery and curbside pickup. More info: 516-303-0927, duchesscookies.com

Amanda’s Bakery (184 W. Main St., Bay Shore): The bakery's 7 1/2-inch cake, dubbed the "breakable chocolate heart," is made of a chocolate shell, and once broken, inside is a cake in one of three varieties: vanilla cake with fudge and caramel in a milk-chocolate shell, chocolate cake with peanut butter buttercream in a milk-chocolate shell, and a red velvet cake with cookies and cream filling in a white-chocolate shell. The dessert, meant to feed up to eight people, comes with a small wooden mallet for the smashing. Available for $25 through Valentine's Day with two-day advance order. Curbside pickup available. Amanda’s also has heart-shaped hot chocolate bombs, sugar cookies, mini cookie tarts, chocolate-covered strawberries, cupcakes and other offerings. More info: 631-328-1122, amandasbakeryco.com