Nothing says “I love you” like an alluring meal designed specifically for Valentine’s Day. The following restaurants are all putting extra thought into prix fixe dinners and specials for the 14th. Make a reservation and then wait for the oysters, filet mignon, and chocolate-covered strawberries to arrive at your table.

NASSAU

2 Spring (2 Spring St., Oyster Bay, 516-624-2411, 2springstreet.com) will be featuring a multicourse extravaganza for $89 a person. The meal will start with caviar service, followed by an oyster pan roast, blue prawn ravioli, grilled branzino, strip steak, and a lemon tart with sweet cream and strawberries (yes, all of that). An additional cheese course will be available for a $15 supplement. Reservations required.

Bistro Etc. (43 B. Main St., Port Washington, 516-472-7780, bistroetc.com) will serve a special 3-course menu. Choices for starters include smoked salmon with crispy root vegetable cakes and a wild mushroom tart with leeks, goat cheese, and tomato jam. Herb-crusted lamb loin and duck potpie are some of the mains. For dessert, there will be dark chocolate mousse, red velvet cake, and coconut passion fruit crème brûlée. It's $72 a person, reservations required.

The Carltun Palm Court Restaurant (1899 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, 516-542-0700, thecarltun.com) is offering a four course prix fixe dinner. Sexy starters include chargrilled oysters with Parmesan and garlic butter, blue crab-stuffed shrimp, and short rib agnolotti. Pick either pear salad with candied walnuts or roasted beet and Gorgonzola salad. Choice of entree includes grilled chicken with mozzarella and tomato sauce, bone-in NY strip steak, and Chilean sea bass with rock shrimp sauce. Dessert is a chef’s tasting selection for two. $95 a person, reservations recommended.

If you are a steak- and seafood-loving couple, know that Chadwicks (49 Front St., Rockville Centre, 516-766-7800, chadwicksrvc.com) and sister restaurant Primehouse Steak and Sushi (910 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-416-4264, primehousegardencity.com) will be serving Valentine’s Day specials on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16 as well as on Valentine’s Day itself. Primehouse will also host a smooth jazz cocktail party in their Reserve Room from 8 to ll on Feb. 14. Reservations recommended.

Intimate and elegant, with dark blue walls and glittering chandeliers, Gatsby’s Landing (1362 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-277-2318, gatsbyslanding.com) is an appropriately glamorous setting for a Valentine’s Day dinner. The restaurant will be offering their a la carte menu as well as Valentine’s Day specials, including an alluring red velvet layer cake, Thursday through Sunday. Reservations recommended.

The Library Café (274 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-752-7678, lessings.com), as well as its Suffolk County sisters the Post Office Café (130 West Main St., Babylon, 631-669-9224, lessings.com) and Maxwell’s (501 Main St., Islip, 631-210-0011, lessings.com) will be offering the same “sweetheart specials” from the 14th through the 16th. Lobster bisque ($10) and Maryland Blue Claw Crab cakes ($14) are the appetizers. Filet Mignon with roasted garlic whipped potatoes and butter poached asparagus ($29) and Swordfish with green pea-Parmesan risotto ($20) are the mains. For dessert, there will be a brownie sundae for two ($12). Reservations recommended.

Revel Restaurant (835 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-246-9111, revelrestaurant.com) will present a special a la carte menu for the holiday. You might start with Bluepoint oysters Rockefeller ($19), candied slab bacon with parsnip puree ($16), or a seafood tower for two ($65). There will be a “Cupid Salad” made with warm farro, baby kale, and strawberry cucumber relish ($16). Entrees include honey pistachio encrusted rack of lamb ($48), heart-shaped lobster ravioli ($36), and pan-seared scallops with forbidden rice ($39). Choose between peanut butter chocolate mousse and strawberry cheesecake ($12) to finish.

Trattoria Diane (21 Bryant Ave., Roslyn, 516-621-2591, trattoriadiane.com), which specializes in Roman-style cooking, has a Valentine’s Day prix fixe for $65 a person. The many appetizer choices include fried zucchini blossoms, grilled octopus with fennel and chickpeas, and wild mushroom risotto. Among the main courses are rack of lamb with potato gnocchi, roast duck with pears and agrodolce sauce, and chicken Parmesan with spaghetti. Dessert is a selection of pies and tarts from Diane’s famous bakery next door.

Trullo d'Oro (294 N. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-737-0679, trullo-doro.com) is your destination If you’re looking for that little neighborhood Italian where you had your first date. Mom (Maria Giannuzzi) presides over the red-checkered-tableclothed dining room; Pop (her husband, Gino) cooks up Southern Italian dishes in the kitchen. The restaurant will be serving the regular, a la carte menu, but Valentine’s Day specials will include deluxe antipasto for two ($22), heart-shaped cheese ravioli in pink sauce ($24), chicken “Valentino” (stuffed breast with mushroom sauce, $26) and mixed-berry semifreddo served in a Champagne flute ($12). Every dinner ends with a complimentary glass of prosecco and Maria’s homemade chocolates.

SUFFOLK

Available on both Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, Baron’s Cove (31 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com) will serve a candlelit prix fixe dinner for $85 a person. First course is either charred oysters with za'atar bread crumbs or short rib dumplings with ponzu and smoked paprika. Pick either ceviche mixto or a beet salad with persimmons and avocado for your second course. Filet mignon, arctic char, and rack of lamb are the entrees, and there is a chocolate surprise for dessert. Reservations recommended.

Coche Comedor (74A Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com) is offering a three-course prix fixe for $60 that will consist of grilled local oysters with chorizo butter, rotisserie rack of lamb with golden beet and baby spinach salad, and carajillo chocolate pudding. The specials will also be available a la carte. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations, so this one is a good last-minute choice.

The Halyard (58775 Rt. 48, Greenport, 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com) will be celebrating chef Stephan Bogardus’ 1-year anniversary at the Greenport restaurant as well as Valentine’s Day with a 5-course tasting menu for $100 a person (an a la carte menu with Valentine’s Day specials will also be available). Reservations strongly recommended.

Mill Pond House (437 East Main St., Centerport, 631-261-7663, millpondrestaurant.com) has a $60 a person prix fixe menu that includes three courses. Starters include Thai-style fried calamari, Blue Point oysters on the half shell, and charred Portuguese octopus. The salad course, shaved beets and arugula with almonds, goat cheese, and a citrus vinaigrette, cleanses the palate. Then there is a choice of over a dozen mains, featuring white truffle ravioli, braised boneless short ribs, crispy Long Island Duck, and a 2-pound steamed or broiled lobster. Dessert is available for an additional charge. Reservations recommended.

Mosaic (418 N. Country Rd., St. James, 631-584-2058, eatmosaic.com) has crafted a 5-course prix fixe menu for Feb. 13-14. The set menu begins with a curried lentil tempura spring roll, moves on to an inside-out taquito featuring either tuna or venison carpaccio, and then a foie gras or sea scallop “Wellington” pierogi. The main course is a choice of roast filet of beef accompanied by a snow crab-stuffed baked potato. A dark chocolate marquise with pistachio bark ends the meal. $149 a person, reservations required.



Sandbar (55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-498-6188, lessings.com) has a $75 3-course prix fixe with plenty of beguiling choices. Appetizers include tuna tartare and foie gras with passion fruit. There will be sexy entrees like dry-aged NY strip steak with creamed spinach and a Long Island duck duo with potato and turnip gratin. Dessert choices include ricotta doughnuts with crème Anglaise and caramel, and a raspberry layer cake with chocolate mousee. Reservations recommended.



View (3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale, 631-589-2694, lessings.com) offers fireside dining, views of the Great South Bay, as well as a Sweetheart Prix Fixe, three courses for $75. There will be a choice of appetizers (Fire Island Blue oysters with pomegranate mignonette, jumbo shrimp cocktail, Maine lobster bisque), a surf and turf entree (filet mignon and lobster tail), and strawberry shortcake or a brownie sundae for dessert.

Wave Seafood and Steak (25 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-928-5200, danfords.com) will serve a special Valentine’s Day $89 dinner beginning with a tuna tartare amuse-bouche, followed by a choice of appetizer (seafood platter for two, rice paper-wrapped shrimp, seared sea scallops are possibilities) entree (osso buco, seafood scampi, and stuffed Frenched chicken breast among them), and dessert (tiramisu, red velvet crème brûlée, and New York cheesecake are options).