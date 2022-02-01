There are many ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Long Island. Whether you're in search of a romantic fireside meal or takeout for two, the following list will give you an idea of the options.

Nassau

Lola (113a Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck): This Mediterranean favorite has a sophisticated prix fixe ($90 a person) to celebrate the day. Among the choices: torchon of foie gras with toasted rye and raspberry marmalade, hamachi crudo with compressed cucumber and white miso caramel, pan-roasted hake with braised kale and spiced cashe granola, grilled petit filet with black truffle potato purée and red wine jus, and strawberry galette with white chocolate and black pepper gelato. More info: 516-466-5666, restaurantlola.com

Morton’s Steakhouse (777 Northern Blvd., Great Neck): For a romantic dinner of Chateaubriand for two, check out the Valentine’s Day prix fixe, offered from Feb. 11-14. In addition to the steak, there will be a choice of starter (Caesar salad, iceberg wedge, lobster bisque), two sides and dessert to share, including Morton’s legendary hot chocolate cake ($159 for two). More info: 516-498-2950, mortons.com

Moonstone Modern Asian (14 Northern Blvd., Great Neck): If you are craving Asian flavors, Moonstone's prix fixe ($150 per couple) will include a dim sum basket of dumplings, a selection of chef’s hors d’oeuvres, a main course of Maine lobster, Shimeji mushrooms and crispy egg noodles, and dark and white chocolate mousse cake. A "French Kiss" cocktail is included. More info: 516-500-1000, moonstoneny.com

Oniro Taverna and Lounge (8289 Jericho Tpk., Woodbury): Celebrate with a prix fixe menu ($85 a person) including an authentic Greek salad, a choice of appetizer (half-dozen Blue Point oysters, grilled octopus, tuna tartar), choice of entree (branzino, salmon, filet mignon, lobster pasta) and dessert (baklava and chocolate-covered strawberries served with a Champagne toast). Reservations recommended. More info: 516-367-8250, onirotaverna.com

Prime 1024 (1024 Northern Blvd., Roslyn): This luxe steakhouse has a Valentine’s Day prix fixe ($115 a person) that includes a choice of appetizer (Blue Point oysters, clams Oreganata, fried calamari), choice of entree (linguine with lobster, shrimp, clams, and mussels; filet mignon; chicken Diavolo), choice of dessert (tiramisu, lava cake, strawberries with chocolate fondue) and a glass of Champagne. More info: 516-621-1024, prime1024.com

Sandro’s Italian (1496 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): Sandro's, which is usually closed on Mondays, is taking reservations for Valentine’s Day. In addition to the dinner menu, which features classics including buccatini with clams, veal or chicken Milanese, and grilled branzino, there will be holiday specials aplenty. More info: 516-467-4266, sandrositalian.com

We Deliver! The best of FeedMe right in your inbox By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

True Food Kitchen (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City): True Food Kitchen has a number of sweetheart specials running Feb. 11-14. Start your meal off with a Valentine’s Day cocktail like a Hot in the Dark (tequila, lime, jalapeño, pomegranate) for $14, or a War of the Roses (pomegranate-infused vodka, rose petal, lime, Prosecco) for $15. Food specials include a fig and Gorgonzola flatbread ($13), pan-seared sea bass ($31.50) and chocolate mousse ($9). All options, as well as the regular menu, are available for dine-in and takeout. More info: 516-559-3728, truefoodkitchen.com

Suffolk

Baron’s Cove (31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor): Romantic fireplace alert: Chef Nicholas Vogel will serve a three-course prix fixe ($85 a person) Feb. 11-14 in the restaurant’s candlelit dining room. The menu features dishes such as seared foie gras with pistachio crumble; smoked spinach and ricotta ravioli with toasted hazelnuts; peppercorn-crusted NY strip steak with garlic and herb confit; seared local tuna with charred edamame and spicy radish slaw; and more. More info: 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com

Carrabba’s Italian Grill (730 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown): This Italian chain is offering a budget-friendly option, dine-in or takeout. From Feb. 10-21, $60 buys a four-course dinner for two. First course is either mozzarella marinara or caprese salad with burrata; second is your choice of salad or soup; entrees (each served with a side) include lasagna, chicken Marsala, grilled sirloin or filet, and salmon; for dessert, there will be "sogno di ciocolata" or berries and butter cake. (Other location at 20 N. Research Pl., Central Islip). More info: carrabas.com

Elegant Eating (739 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown): For a romantic evening at home, the caterers will prepare a special menu for two. Choices include chicken Fraincaise with a rice and grain pilaf, roasted broccoli, and tiramisu parfait ($90); braised boneless short ribs, horseradish mashed potatoes, spaghetti squash and peas, and chocolate mousse parfait ($110); and surf and turf featuring a wedge salad, grilled jumbo shrimp, filet mignon, frizzled leeks, herb-roasted potatoes, and mixed berry tart ($150). Extras like a pound of chocolate-dipped strawberries or a box of chocolate chip cookies are available on request. More info: 631-360-2211, eleganteating.com

Konoba (46 Gerard St., Huntington): This Croatian tavern will be serving Valentine’s Day dinner in its indoor dining room as well as several private heated greenhouses. Croatian cuisine is diverse—with influences from Hungary, Turkey, Greece, and Rome. The menu reflects this diversity, offering beef goulash alongside Dalmatian seafood stew. Croatian wines on the restaurant’s list complement the food. Reservations highly recommended, as space, especially outdoors, is limited. More info: 631-824-7712, konobahuntington.com

The Hampton Maid (259 East Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays): The six-course tasting menu designed by chef Alex Bujoreanu is $95 on Valentine’s Day, with wine pairing available for an additional $65. Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Advanced reservations required. More info: 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

Manna at Lobster Inn (5 Inlet Rd. West, Southampton): For waterfront romance, Manna at Lobster Inn's special three-course, prix fixe menu ($60 a person) will be offered Feb. 12-14. Choice of first courses include a seafood tower, fluke crudo and crab fritter. Mains include lobster mac-and-cheese, filet mignon medallions and wild mushroom risotto. Dessert is either chocolate-covered strawberries or chocolate budino. More info: 631-728-5555, mannarestaurant.com

Mosaic (418 North Country Rd., St. James): Mosaic has a thoughtfully-designed multicourse prix fixe Feb. 12-14. For $168 a person, the meal includes a winter salad with lentils and beets; sea scallop crudo; crab cacio e pepe orzotto; surf and turf of shrimp en croute and peppered filet of beef; and black forest cake. Wine pairings for each of the five courses are an additional $96. More info: 631-584-2058, eatmosaic.com

Pierre’s (2486 Main St., Bridgehampton): This classically French stalwart has plans for a Valentine’s Day prix fixe ($95 a person).On the menu: Alaskan king crab with citrus fruits, Angus beef tenderloin tartare, Peconic Bay oysters, Maine lobster fricassee, milk-fed veal chop, and for dessert, a lemon and chocolate bavaroise duo. Reservations recommended. More info: 631-537-5110, pierresbh.com

Stella Trattoria and Wine Bar (7 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point): The prix fixe ($80 a person) menu runs Feb. 11-14. Included are choice of appetizer (jumbo shrimp cocktail, burrata salad, broccoli rabe), entree (chicken Piccata, veal Sorrentino, filet mignon) and dessert (chocolate covered strawberries, crème brule cheesecake, chocolate mousse cake). More info: 631-363-7500, stellatrattoria.com