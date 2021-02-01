Valentine’s Day is traditionally a very busy night at U.S. restaurants, but crowds will be a little lighter this year. Some diners are choosing curbside pickup of surf-and-turf and chocolate-covered strawberries — or crabmeat dumplings, carne asada, and baklava if that’s what you’d prefer. Those who wish to dine out will enjoy plenty of privacy due to social distancing precautions, and should reserve ahead, because tables will be limited. Here are some suggestions for both takeout and dine-in romance across Long Island:

NASSAU

Limani (1043 Northern Blvd., Roslyn): The Greek-Mediterranean spot is offs a three-course Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu for $110. Highlights include apps from Blue Point oysters and crab cake to mains such as French-cut grilled lamb chops and bone-in chicken breast marinated with rosemary and thyme. There's baklava or chocolate-covered strawberries for dessert. A glass of champagne is included, and heated outdoor seating as well as indoor tables are available. Reservations required. More info: 516-869-8989, limani.com

Mansion at Glen Cove (200 Dosoris Ln., Glen Cove): The historic property has a whole weekend of romantic events planned for celebrating the holiday, including a wine tasting with food 7-10 p.m. Feb. 12 ($125). There's $55 prix fixe brunch Feb. 13-14 and a Valentine’s Day dinner for $85 on the big day. Reservations required. More info: 516-751-5623, themansionatglencove.com

Morrison’s (430 Woodbury Rd., Plainview): Takeout options include a $90 surf and turf for two with shrimp bisque, tomato and mozzarella, Caesar salad, haricot verts and loaded baked potatoes. A more casual $75 snack pack consists of sloppy joe nachos, everything-crusted pigs in a blanket, a garlic Parmesan jumbo pretzel, 12 wings with choice of sauce, and buffalo cauliflower. Also available at Jackson's in Commack; pre-order for pickup at either restaurant at jacksonscommack.com.

Moonstone Modern Asian (14 Northern Blvd., Great Neck): The Valentine’s Day menu ($150/couple) begins with a Champagne cocktail and a dim sum basket of shrimp, chicken and crabmeat dumplings. Hors d'oeuvres including lobster salad with sweet potato tempura, miso-glazed Chilean sea bass and charbroiled Angus beef short ribs follow. Then comes the main course of Maine lobster with Shimeji mushroom and crispy egg noodles. Save room for dessert: Dark and white chocolate mousse cake with black cherry chocolate truffles. More info: 516-500-1111, moonstoneny.com

Oniro Taverna (8289 Jericho Tpk., Woodbury): The $85 Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu is four courses, starting with Elliniki Salata (an authentic Greek salad); appetizers like grilled sashimi-quality octopus, fried calamari or tuna tartare; and entrees such as filet mignon, branzino or grilled lobster. Baklava and chocolate-covered strawberries, along with a glass of champagne, will bring the meal to a close. Heated outdoor dining and indoor tables are available. Reservations required. More info: 516-367-8250, onirotaverna.com

Prime 1024 (1024 Northern Blvd., Roslyn): The modern Italian steakhouse has a $110 three-course meal — highlights include starters like baked clams Oreganata or beef and veal meatballs; entrees such as pappardelle with ragu Bolognese or Chicken Diavolo with baby spinach; and classic desserts such as tiramisu, chocolate lava cake, or strawberries with chocolate fondue. Includes a glass of champagne. More info: 516-621-1024, prime1024.com

Ben’s Kosher Deli (Carle Place, Greenvale, Woodbury) Romantic specials for two Feb 13-14 include a rib-eye steak for two ($49.99) with sautéed mixed veggies and your choice of mashed potatoes or French fries. Grilled fillet of salmon for two is served with the same sides and is priced at $39.99. Dine in or takeout. More info: bensdeli.net

SUFFOLK

Sandbar (55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor): If you are a morning person, a la carte brunch includes luxurious choices: oysters on the half shell ($18), lobster eggs Benedict ($28), and ricotta doughnuts ($11). For dinner Feb. 13-14, there's a three-course prix fixe for $75 that includes foie gras with dragon fruit coulis, squid ink linguine with crab, mussels, clams and shrimp, plus chocolate lava cake. Homebodies can get a to-go dinner for two for $175 that includes a cheese board, Caesar salad, surf and turf, and dessert. More info: 631-498-6188, sandbarcoldspringharbor.com

CentralMarket by BRG (Huntington, Islip, Smithtown): The market extension of fine dining restaurants including Prime in Huntington and Tellers in Islip is offering a "Sweetheart" DIY meal kit for two, $175. You'll pick up a package with all the pre-prepped ingredients and cooking directions to make the three-course dinner at home. The chocolate-inspired dishes include cocoa-espresso rubbed filet mignon with asparagus and potatoes, a truffle appetizer, turtle cheesecake and a bottle of bubbly. Order by Feb. 10 for pickup Feb. 12-13, local delivery available. More info: centralmarketbybrg.com

Chachama Grill (655-08 Montauk Hwy., Patchogue) has an eclectic 3-course $75 prix fixe that starts with a choice of appetizer (carrot-fennel soup, chilled oysters with pear agua chile, warm asparagus salad with poached quail egg), main (rack of lamb with goat cheese potato gratin, filet mignon, scallops with lemon risotto, halibut with celery root puree). Includes dessert and a glass of cava or dessert wine. More info: 631-758-7640, chachamagrill.com

Clamman (235A North Sea Rd., Southampton) Seafood lovers should check out the a la carte takeout Valentine’s Day menu, which includes a seared tuna appetizer for two with wasabi mayo and wakame ($18), paella with lobster, mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, and sausage ($45), and jumbo shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta ($24). Place orders at least 24 hours in advance for pick up Feb. 14. More info: 631-283-6669, clamman.com

Fifth Season (34 East Broadway, Port Jefferson): Dine-in with a $70 prix fixe menu that starts with a crispy braised Berkshire pork croquette, a choice of housemade gnocchi, crab cakes or lobster bisque; a main course with options including filet mignon, seared duck breast or braised short ribs; and a half-dozen dessert selections including molten chocolate cake, apple crumb tart and cinnamon cheesecake. For pickup, there is a $125 dinner for two that includes a field greens salad, spinach and feta strudel; choice of filet mignon, wild salmon, or chicken; and side dishes. Dessert, with sparkling wine for two, is red velvet blondie with raspberry puree and mascarpone. More info: 631-477-8500, thefifth-season.com

The Halyard (58775 Rt. 48, Greenport) A two-hour Valentine’s Day couples cocktail class at 4 p.m. will teach patrons how to make four drinks, including one to bottle and take home ($80 a person). For sweethearts with bigger appetites, there will be a four-course cocktail pairing dinner that includes dishes like foie gras and mushroom gougeres, juniper-smoked oysters, grilled Montauk Monkfish and braised grass-fed short rib ($130). Reservations required. More info: 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Hooks and Chops (6330 Jericho Turnpike, Commack): Specials running Feb. 12-14 include grilled Blue Point oysters, heart-shaped lobster ravioli, and surf-and-turf for two, available for both dine in and takeout. All tables will receive homemade cocoa bombs. Reservations recommended. More info: 631-600-0521, hooksandchops.com

Karver’s Grille (480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook): Dine-in-only a la carte specials to be served Feb. 12-14 include a "Cupid" salad with arugula, strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts and goat cheese ($18); mushroom-topped filet mignon and jumbo grilled shrimp ($38); and a "Love Martini" with coconut rum, peach schnapps, vodka and cranberry juice. More info: 631-868-7300, karversgrille.com

La Tavola (183 West Main St., Sayville): Consider a holiday brunch with chicken and waffles ($18) or a brunch burger with waffles, bacon jam aiol and avocado ($20). Three-course prix fixe dinner choices include butternut squash ravioli ($44), cider-brined pork chops ($48) or grilled marinated rib eye ($60). More info: 631-750-6900, latavolasayville.com

Mosaic (418 North Country Rd., St. James) serves an extravagant set menu with five courses Feb. 12-14. The meal begins with tzatziki hollandaise served with grilled bread and crisped prosciutto, followed by a shrimp Caesar summerroll, chicken and crab cassoulet, surf and turf, followed by a chocolate-buttermilk mousse ($155 a person). More info: 631-584-2058, eatmosaic.com

Nick and Toni’s (136 North Main St., East Hampton): The Hamptons stalwart offers a special $120 three-course dine-in menu for Valentine’s Day. The meal begins with a glass of sparkling rose, followed by starters such as shaved Brussels sprouts salad or roasted local scallops. Main course choices include truffled chicken, grilled lamb loin with Moroccan spiced carrots, and beet and ricotta ravioli. A curbside pickup a la carte menu with many of the same items plus an extensive choice of cocktails to go is available Feb. 13-14. Reservations for dining in recommended. More info: 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Baron’s Cove (31 W. Water St., Sag Harbor): A 3-course prix-fixe dinner ($80) available Feb. 13-14 includes a choice of starters (roasted beet and burrata salad, jumbo shrimp cocktail and seared foie gras), mains (smoked ricotta ravioli, peppercorn-crusted NY strip steak and seared local tuna), plus dessert (affogato, New York cheesecake, red velvet cake). More info: 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com/barons-cove