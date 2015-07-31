TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
48° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants
By JOAN REMINICK

Vegan restaurant 3 Brothers Vegan Cafe set to open in Copiague

Jay Astafa's caprese salad features house-made cashew-milk mozzarella.

Jay Astafa's caprese salad features house-made cashew-milk mozzarella. It's on the menu at the new 3 Brothers Vegan Cafe in Copiague. Photo Credit: 3 Brothers Cafe

Print

Come Friday, July 31, Long Island vegans will get a restaurant to claim as their own -- 3 Brothers Vegan Cafe in Copiague. Executive chef co-owner Jay Astafa, who has been putting out vegan fare at his family's Farmingdale restaurant, 3 Brothers Pizza Cafe, is once again partnering up with his kinfolk.

At the new restaurant, Astafa will be making his own cheese using cashew milk to make  mozzarella, parmesan and cheddar, and pureed macadamia nuts to create feta, which he cultures and brines. A wood-burning oven will turn out pizzas, to be crafted by his brother Besart. In the kitchen, Astafa will be assisted by his mother, sous chef Sue Astafa. Pastry chef Dani McGrath, who has been making cakes for the Farmingdale restaurant, will be in charge of desserts.

Astafa described the menu as "mostly Italian, with some American comfort food." Products such as soy-based tempeh and seitan (wheat gluten) will stand in for meat. Nothing on the menu exceeds $19. Dishes include oyster mushroom "calamari," a Caprese appetizer of mozzarella, tomatoes and basil, a Greek salad featuring macadamia feta, spaghetti and seitan meatballs, seitan Marsala, a BBQ jackfruit panino (the fruit, when cooked, takes on the consistency of pulled pork) and a tempeh Reuben. Astafa said he can adjust recipes for those with dietary restrictions, such as nut allergies and gluten intolerance.

The restaurant is awaiting its wine and beer license. Astafa said he expects to serve organic wine.

 3 Brothers Vegan Cafe is at 1038 Montauk Hwy., Copiague, 631-464-4328

By JOAN REMINICK

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer