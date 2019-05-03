It's Cinco de Mayo weekend. The tequila will be pouring and the tacos served close by. Here are three restaurants where you can celebrate the holiday.

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore has an extensive selection of tequila and mezcal, and lively drinks that include them. Recommended: strawberry-basil, pomegranate, and spicy pepper Margaritas; sangria; queso fundido; ceviche of local seafood; chile-charred brisket taco; pork shoulder-and-belly taco; chorizo-and-cheese quesadilla; Mexican-style corn with cotija cheese; fried plantains; Oaxacan carne asada; charred Berkshire pork chop. Moderate to expensive.

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails, 70 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-665-6300, verdekitchen.com

The Springs Tavern in East Hampton is offering all-day deals for Cinco de Mayo, including $5 dishes and drinks. The regular a la carte menu also will be available. Recommended: Tex-Mex chili, quesadillas, tacos, guacamole, chips and salsa; pulled pork sliders, macaroni and cheese, avocado toast, crisp chicken sandwich, fish-and-chips with cod, pan-roasted half chicken, grilled pork chop with whipped potatoes, pork osso buco, bacon cheeseburger. Moderate.

The Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond Rd., East Hampton, 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

The Library Cafe in Farmingdale will be serving holiday-pegged drinks and food. Recomended: Southwestern burrito bowl with marinated steak, chicken, or shrimp; street tacos with either crisp cod with guacamole and pico de gallo, carne asada with shredded jack cheese and salsa fresca, barbacoa chicken with salsa verde, or grilled shrimp with garden salsa and guacamole. Moderate.

The Library Cafe. 274 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-752-7678, thelibrarycafe.com