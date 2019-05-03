TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
SEARCH
52° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Verde Kitchen and

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Verde Kitchen and Cocktails in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

It's Cinco de Mayo weekend. The tequila will be pouring and the tacos served close by. Here are three restaurants where you can celebrate the holiday.

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore has an extensive selection of tequila and mezcal, and lively drinks that include them. Recommended: strawberry-basil, pomegranate, and spicy pepper Margaritas; sangria; queso fundido; ceviche of local seafood; chile-charred brisket taco; pork shoulder-and-belly taco; chorizo-and-cheese quesadilla; Mexican-style corn with cotija cheese; fried plantains; Oaxacan carne asada; charred Berkshire pork chop. Moderate to expensive.

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails, 70 E. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-665-6300, verdekitchen.com

The Springs Tavern in East Hampton is offering all-day deals for Cinco de Mayo, including $5 dishes and drinks. The regular a la carte menu also will be available. Recommended:  Tex-Mex chili, quesadillas, tacos, guacamole, chips and salsa; pulled pork sliders, macaroni and cheese, avocado toast, crisp chicken sandwich, fish-and-chips with cod, pan-roasted half chicken, grilled pork chop with whipped potatoes, pork osso buco, bacon cheeseburger. Moderate.

The Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond Rd., East Hampton, 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com 

The Library Cafe in Farmingdale will be serving holiday-pegged drinks and food. Recomended: Southwestern burrito bowl with marinated steak, chicken, or shrimp; street tacos with either crisp cod with guacamole and pico de gallo, carne asada with shredded jack cheese and salsa fresca, barbacoa chicken with salsa verde, or grilled shrimp with garden salsa and guacamole. Moderate.

The Library Cafe. 274 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-752-7678, thelibrarycafe.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Sea scallops are served atop an almond-pea puree Farm-to-table eatery earns 3.5 stars with new chef
Rigatoni Norcina takes in bacon, sausage and pancetta Popular eatery returns to LI town with homey, Italian fare
Khao soi noodle curry with egg noodles and New Thai eatery offers vibrant, delicately spicy fare
Pork belly buns (bao) with kimchi slaw, pickled Eatery earns following with Asian-inspired menu
Tuna and salmon meet avocado and mango in LI sushi spot takes raw fish to new, artistic level
Three-cup chicken, a Taiwanese specialty of chicken with New LI Chinese restaurant is refined, elegant