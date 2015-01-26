TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Viaggio Tapas in Rockville Centre: First bites

Smoked oysters are served at Viaggio Tapas in

Smoked oysters are served at Viaggio Tapas in Rockville Centre. January 2015 Photo Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti

Print

The first bites at Viaggio Tapas make you want the second, third, fourth and fifth.

This buoyant, bustling spot specializes in the small plates of Spain, those flavor-packed mouthfuls often accompanied by a glass of Sherry. Go with a group and sample as many as you can.

Winners include smoked Basque oysters (which arrive under a smoke-filled dome); patatas bravas with a vivid aioli; Iberico ham, pricey but worth it; plump, grilled Spanish octopus; and the zucchini flatbread with caramelized onions and goat cheese.

The food is savory and fun. So's Viaggio Tapas.

Viaggio Tapas, 324 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre; 516-208-7789.

By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer