TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Vietnamese restaurant Rolling Spring Roll temporarily closes in Farmingdale

The tasty and fresh Vietnamese Cold Cut Banh

The tasty and fresh Vietnamese Cold Cut Banh Mi-- a toasted baguette stuffed full of cold cuts, marinated veggies, seasonal herbs and chilis-- at Farmingdale eatery Rolling Spring Roll is one of the most popular items on the menu. Photo Credit: Nicole Horton

Print

Rolling Spring Roll in Farmingdale is temporarily shuttered while owner Joe Bui is readying his second location. According to the Facebook page, Rolling Spring Roll Syosset (at 228 W. Jericho Tpke.) is scheduled to open on Jan. 26.

As for Farmingdale, he writes, it will re-open later in January. “We have to finish some minor renovations. Our apologies for the inconvenience and withdrawal symptoms.”

Rolling Spring Roll (189 Main St. Farmingdale, (516-586-6097), opened in 2013 after an earlier incarnation as a food truck (hence “rolling”). The original menu, including spring rolls and banh mi sandwiches, expanded to encompass pho (rice noodle soup) and bun (rice noodles topped with meat or vegetables).

We will keep you posted.

By Erica Marcus @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer