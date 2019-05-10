Mother's Day actually is more like a weekend event. At restaurants, it's as busy as the dining business gets, and not just on Sunday. So, if you're planning to take Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, or beloved aunts and others to dine out, make your reservations ASAP. Here are some popular choices for the festivities that have water views. Maybe they won't be full … yet. Also, try these, although they may be full.

View in Oakdale serves a pleasing water view along with its very good food. On Mother's Day, there will be an a la carte menu from noon to 7 p.m. Appetizers, soups, and salads are $10 to $18; main courses, $26 to $44, with surf-and-turf of filet mignon and lobster tail at $60. Appetizers include fried calamari with a Thai accent, shrimp cocktail, and Beijing duck tacos; main courses, pappardelle Bolognese, pan-seared sea scallops, Scottish salmon, herb-roasted chicken breast, and braised short rib. Desserts include sticky toffee cake and wild berry New York-style cheesecake.

View, 3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale, 631-589-2694, lessings.com/view

Ocean in Bayville also offers a fine view, this one, despite the eatery's name, along a curve of Long Island Sound. Buffet brunch will be served in the grand ballroom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for $69.95 per adult, $30 for children less than 12 years old. Breakfast items, including eggs, pancakes, and French toast; and a carving board with roast turkey and chateaubriand are among the choices. There will be four seatings for dinner at Ocean dining room: 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cost is $55 per adult, $25 for children. Appetizers include Peking duck tacos, spicy chicken lettuce wraps, kung pao calamari, and a watermelon-and-feta "tower." Main dishes: citrus-glazed salmon, Caribbean mahi mahi, New York strip steak, pasta with shellfish in pink sauce, and a frittata of vegetables and feta.

Ocean, 333 Bayville Ave., Bayville, 516-628-3330, cometotheocean.com

Wave at Danfords Hotel & Marina looks onto the harbor and the Sound. There will be a Mother's Day buffet. Remaining times at this writing were 4 and 6 p.m. The cost is $59.95 per adult, $24.95 children 4 to 12 years old, and free for children 3 years old or younger. The buffet includes an omelet station, raw bar, carving board with beef and ham, antipasti, smoked salmon, crab bisque, and entrees such as wild mushroom ravioli, stuffed loin of pork, pan-roasted chicken, pan-seared salmon, coconut shrimp, penne alla vodka, farfalle with pesto, and desserts such as creme brulee, French macarons, pies and cakes, rainbow cookies, rice pudding, and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Wave at Danfords Hotel & Marina, 25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-928-5200, danfords.com