December is a celebratory month. Here are three restaurants that are good stops for holiday festivities and for the food year-round.

View in Oakdale delivers a grand view of Great South Bay to go with its generally American menu. Recommended: raw oysters, crab cocktail, yellowfin tuna tartare, calamari with peanuts and a sweet chili glaze, shredded iceberg lettuce salad, kale salad with beets and goat cheese, chickpea fries with Sriracha aioli, roasted swordfish, dry-aged New York strip steak, roasted chicken, root beer-braised short rib, tuna BLT. Moderate to expensive.

View, 3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale, 631-589-2694, lessings.com

The Palm Court is in The Carltun complex in Eisenhower Park. It's a traditionally handsome dining room with fine service and a New American accent. Recommended: seafood raw plate, shrimp cocktail, tuna poke, beet and goat cheese salad, duck with lingonberry sauce, dry-aged rib-eye steak, Cedar River strip steak, grilled Berkshire pork chop with sweet and hot cherry peppers, herb-crusted rack of lamb, pan-seared black sea bass with bay scallops. Expensive.

The Palm Court, 1899 Hempstead Tpke. (Eisenhower Park), 516-542-0700, ext. 1, thecarltun.com

Jewel in Melville is popular for business and social gatherings. The buoyant main dining area sometimes sounds as if more than one party is underway. Recommended: grilled oysters; Taleggio cheese, fig and prosciutto pizza; butter-poached lobster; duck breast with wild rice and blackberry gastrique; T-bone steak with Bearnaise butter and roasted garlic; pulled pork sandwich; Angus beef brisket burger; "The Chocolate Bag" dessert. Moderate to expensive.

Jewel, 400 Broadhollow Rd., Melville, 631-755-5777, jewelrestaurantli.com