Greek seafood restaurant Vilai closes in Glen Cove

Grilled red snapper for two served at Vilai, now closed in Glen Cove. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Vilai Divine Greek cuisine has proved eminently mortal. The fish-centric Glen Cove restaurant has closed after less than a year and a half.

Vilai opened in August 2018, taking over an oft-churned location, set back from Glen Street, that housed Epiphany from 2003 to 2011. Thereafter it was the short-lived Tappo, then Chama Rodizio and then Greek Captain, a shaky proposition from the get-go that closed after barely six months.

The Vilai crew, led by general manager Petros Charamis, transformed the rather unremarkable space into a sleek, bright venue, mostly white but with accents of bleached wood and light fixtures made from nautical ropes. (Note to restaurateurs looking to get more out of social media: Vilai’s pink-tinted lighting made for very unappetizing photographs.) The food was solid (Newsday gave it 2½ stars), and diners looking for whole grilled fish could have it at Vilai for anywhere from 10% to 20 % less than it would cost at Kyma or Limani, both in Roslyn.

Still, the tab may have been too high for Glen Cove. The restaurant never caught on and thus began a cycle of cutting corners and dashed expectations.

The building at 284 Glen St. is owned by Vincent Condello, who also owns Razzano’s Italian market next door. Condello said that a new restaurant would be opening in the space in the next few months.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

