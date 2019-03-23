The Village Raw Bar, lauded as one of Long Island's best seafood restaurants, has closed in Rockville Centre.

The eatery, which astounded customers with choices from among 17 wild and crazy lobster rolls, made the announcement on its Facebook page, but hinted at the possibility of growing again. Potential time and place were not mentioned.

"Unfortunately our time at our current location has run its course," the restaurant said in a statement. "Please stay tuned for more information on what we have planned next."

Owner L.P. Sealey-Ashford could not be reached immediately to expand on the announcement.

The restaurant earned a two-star rating in Newsday last year. It also was cited as one of the 10 best seafood houses on Newsday's annual Top 100 listing. The handsome spot, which had suggestions of New England in its design and style, transformed the former site of a Subway sandwich shop. Standout dishes included the daily selection of a dozen-plus East Coast oysters; the cool, summery classic lobster roll and, more recently 17 variations on the theme.

Using knuckle and claw meat for a tender bite, the "Artisan Lobstah Rolls were offered 17 different ways – some with a Connecticut-style base (warm with butter), and others with a New England-style base (cold with mayo). After that, the layers of flavors ranged from pleasantly eye-opening to near-shockingly scandalous, incorporating enhancements that were decidedly not lobster specific.

The chilled end of the menu had preparations like the Caribbean, with Barbados pepper sauce; and the Tex-Mex, with pico, chili seasoning and lime. There was even the Filler Lover, a lobster roll heavy on chopped lettuce, tomato and celery; and perhaps the best of the cold rolls, the California Roll, which lavishly blended diced cucumbers and red onions and avocado dressing.

The warm options included the "Jerk Lobstah" rubbed with a blend of spices, and the kitchen crew’s favorite, the "Lobstah and Waffles" with bacon and maple syrup.

Sealey-Ashford's family also operates a seafood restaurant in Hyannis, Massachusetts.

The Village Raw Bar was situated at 88 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre.