Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro opens in Farmingdale

Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro has opened in

Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro has opened in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro

The former site of Farmingdale’s Wild West Saloon is a lot less wild these days. Owner Jeff Rumman has given the place a thorough sprucing up to transform it into Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro. “We were getting lost in the local bar scene,” Rumman said. “It’s not easy being across the street from Croxley Ales.”

Vintage serves about 45 wines (most of which sell for less than $10 a glass and less than $35 a bottle) plus 30 craft beers (including seven on tap) as well as a full bar. The menu features more than 30 tapas, soups, salads, bruschetta and pizzas, among them Sicilian egg rolls (stuffed with broccoli raab and shredded mozzarella, served with a side of duck sauce), hummus, sliders, shrimp shumai, blackened tuna, crispy calamari, lobster mac-and-cheese. Almost everything is below $10.

Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro, serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, is at 185 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-586-8833, vintagewinebarbistro.com

 

By Erica Marcus @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

