One is a novelty, two the stirrings of a trend. When you get to three, four or even seven virtual pub crawls, you know you might be in the midst of a craze — a welcome one at that, at least when it comes to supporting restaurants and bars.

These virtual happy hours are spreading like embers along the South Shore, and even inland (to Ronkonkoma). How long until the make it to the shores of the Long Island Sound? It's hard to say. For now, lucky residents of these communities can engage in a newly hatched ritual of having drinks and vittles dropped off at their door, often accompanied by live music or events streamed on Instagram.

“I thought it was a lot of fun, a super-creative idea and a good way to keep local businesses afloat,” said Jennifer Gienau, an engineer in Patchogue, who took part in one of that town's first crawls.

Here are the seven currently running virtual pub crawls, in the order in which they appeared.

PATCHOGUE

The first Patchogue virtual pub crawl was also the one that paved the way for all others on Long Island, and it was a hit: 40 people got knocks on their doors every hour, and goodies such as fried oysters, vegan fruit tarts and bottled manhattans appeared on their doorsteps. The next week, Instagram-live music and bingo games were added. The event (organized by Better Man Distilling Co.) is still happening every Saturday, at least for those who live within four miles of the Patchogue Theater. Past and present participants include The Cheese Patch, Fulton’s Gate, Bobbique, Arooga’s, Great South Bar, The Village Idiot, That Meatball Place, PeraBell Food Bar, Rhum, Rudi's, Brickhouse Brewery and Peach and Pine Cafe. The event has two sessions, afternoon and evening, and costs $89 for two people or $158 for four. More info: thebettermandistillingco.com/bar-crawl

BAY SHORE

Next came the Bay Shore Virtual Bar Crawl, which rolled in with chips and guacamole (from Verde Kitchen & Cocktails), chicken pinchos and mezcal drinks (from Coastal Kitchen & Curbside Pickup Bar) and taquitos and pork sliders, plus beer (from organizer The Tap Room). The menu changes weekly, but these three restaurants remain the backbone of this Saturday afternoon event — you just have to be within three miles of Main Street for delivery. $35 for curbside pickup, $40 delivered. More info and tickets are found on universe.com.

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MASSAPEQUA PARK

Launched the same week as Bay Shore (and also organized by James Bonanno, who oversees all three Tap Rooms on Long Island), the Massapequa Park Virtual Bar Crawl features three appetizers and four cocktails or beers from three bars: The Tap Room, The Good Life and Island Time Food Truck. Also $40, also on Saturday afternoons. More info and tickets are found on universe.com.

LINDENHURST

It was only a matter of time before Lindenhurst got involved. Sunday, May 3 marked the village's first "Sunday Funday," and though the event sold out quickly, all signs indicate it will happen again. For the first installment, spicy noodles came from Bakuto, empanadas from Hermanas Kitchen and Cocktails, crispy buffalo cauliflower from Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails, strawberry-raspberry mead from WA Meadwerks, and beer from 27A Brewery and Sand City Brewing Co. What will they dream up next? Like its brethren, this cost $40, but is pickup only. Read about it at universe.com.

SAYVILLE

Not to be outdone, Sayville has jumped into the virtual pub crawl game — but they're shaking things up by doing theirs on a Thursday (May 7 will be the first event). Four spots are taking part — Cafe Joelle, South Shore Dive, Sayville Athletic Club and the Portly Villager — and ticket holders get two drinks and one appetizer from each. (Think lavender margaritas, mac-and-cheese, an Italian hero and White Claws). South Shore Dive will hold online giveaways and live music; the entire experience costs $80 for pickup, $85 for delivery, eventbrite.com.

RONKONKOMA

Key Largo, Montego … where you really want to be is Ronkokomo, aka Ronkonkoma — the hamlet's first Virtual Bar Crawl happened Saturday, May 2, a collaboration between three local watering holes: Flanagan's Pub, Shennanigans and Tobins II Pub. Together they offered four appetizers (such as pot stickers and wings) and four drinks (spiked seltzer and shots among them) for $50, picked up or delivered during two afternoon sessions. Livestreamed music from Tony Sidito kept the mood festive.

OAKDALE

The Village Idiot Irish Pub and Mannino's are collaborating on a virtual happy hour. Both pickup and delivery (within a five-mile radius) are $40 and score four appetizers and four cocktails or beers, including mini-chicken tacos, a caprese salad, sangria and Peroni. The first event went down during two afternoon sessions on Saturday, May 2, with an encore coming Friday, May 8. More info at universe.com.