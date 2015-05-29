TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Vitae to close in Huntington, with half-price food and wine

Vitae restaurant in Huntington, which closed in spring,

Vitae restaurant in Huntington, which closed in spring, will be succeeded by True North, a New American restaurant. Photo Credit: Doug Young

Print

Vitae's life is ending.

The Huntington restaurant will close May 31. On its last Sunday, prices will be slashed in half for food, wine, and liquor.

Vitae has been in business for four and one-half years, and earned a two-star rating in Newsday in 2011. It has been known for wine dinners, continental cuisine, steaks and seafood. Vitae is at the address previously occupied by Abel Conklin's.

The restaurant has been sold and a new one is expected to open at the 54 New St. address. "The new owner will be changing the name, concept and staff," general manager John Estevez said in an email.

 Details about the new ownership and the expected restaurant were not immediately available.

Vitae, 54 New St., Huntington; 631-385-1919.

 

By PETER M. GIANOTTI

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer