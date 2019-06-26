And Commack makes three.

Superfood cafe Vitality Bowls opened its third Long Island location on June 13, offering its antioxidant-rich menu available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This is the second location for franchisee Marlene Durai, who also owns the Smithtown spot. There is another Vitality Bowls in Plainview, owned by the Scuderi family.

Durai’s Commack location is more spacious than her Smithtown one, and unlike any other Vitality Bowls on Long Island, it features a lounge area with seating, a flat-screen TV and a fireplace. Additional seating is available indoors and outdoors at more than a handful of tables and two counter tops.

On the menu, customers can find an assortment of acai bowls (medium bowls range from $10.99 to $13.99; large bowls range from $12.49 to $15.49), breakfast bowls, like the superfood waffle ($6.99) and oatmeal bowl ($6.49), smoothies ($6.99 to $7.99), fresh juice bar (14 ounces: $6.49; 20 ounces: $8.49), panini ($4.99 to $7.99), salads ($9.99) and soup (cup: $5.49; bowl: $7.49).

The cafe also has a coffee bar, with Sail Away organic nitrogen cold brew coffee and Coastal Craft organic kombucha on tap. Organic espresso, American coffee and cappuccinos are also available, along with superfood drinks, such as the acaí latte and matcha green tea.

Vitality Bowls is at 6228 Jericho Tpke. in Commack (in the Commack Corners Shopping Center, near Burger Fi, Jersey Mike’s and Richie’s Pizza). The other two locations are at 96 E. Main St. in Smithtown, 631-652-3262; and 52 Manetto Hill Rd. in Plainview, 516-809-8555. vitalitybowls.com