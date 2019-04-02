TODAY'S PAPER
 Vitality Bowls opens in Plainview

Vitality Bowls in Plainview opened this week serving

Vitality Bowls in Plainview opened this week serving bowls, salads, paninis and more. Photo Credit: Vitality Bowls

Quick and easy and filled with fruits and vegetables is a tall order for a grab-and-go eatery. 

That’s why husband and wife Denise and Charlie Scuderi decided to open Long Island’s second Vitality Bowls near Fairway in the Manetto Hills Plaza in Plainview.

As of this week, this family owned and operated franchise is turning out acai, pitaya and acerola bowls, ranging from $10.99 to $15.49, each bowl made fresh to order. Smoothies, panini, salads, soup, waffles and oatmeal make up the other half of the menu. 

The cafe also features a coffee bar, with organic nitrogen cold brew coffee and organic kombucha on tap. Organic espresso, American coffee and cappuccinos are also available, along with lattes including options like turmeric, matcha green tea and acai.

“You have to anticipate a 15-minute wait time. If not, there’s an app where you can place the order,” Denise said, order  via the website or phone ahead.  By signing up for the app, customers are eligible for a $3 off voucher and a free birthday bowl. For each dollar spent, customers redeem one point; redeem 100 points for $10 off.

Four two-tops line a wall in the shop, with seating for eight at two counters. It currently does not offer delivery, but plans are in place to partner with UberEats and DoorDash. 

The Scuderis hope to open another two locations down the line. 

The fast-growing chain, which Denise says was “born on the developer’s daughter’s severe food allergy,” started in San Ramon, California, in 2011. Aside from Plainview, there is one other Long Island location, in Smithtown, owned by franchisee Marlene Durai, who also has another in the works in Commack.

Vitality Bowls is open daily until 7 p.m.; Mondays through Saturdays starting at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m.

Vitality Bowls is at 52 Manetto Hill Rd. in Plainview, 516-809-8555 (its neighbors include Umbertos Pizzeria & Restaurant, Kumo Sushi, Bare Buns Bakery amd Dirty Burger.) and 96 E. Main St. in Smithtown, 631-652-3262; vitalitybowls.com

