TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Vito's Ristorante & Pizzeria in Glen Cove to host one-hour food challenge

This three-foot chicken roll, among other food, must

This three-foot chicken roll, among other food, must be eaten within an hour during the challenge. Photo Credit: Vito’s Pizzeria & Ristorante/Tony Palmieri

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Does eating a 22-inch pizza, three-foot chicken roll and 12 fresh mozzarella-and-tomato stuffed garlic knots sound like a walk in the park to  you and a partner? Then mangia -- for a fee.

Vito’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in Glen Cove is hosting  an Italian eating contest on Saturday, March 30, daring registrants to finish just that, plus a 2-liter soda, in just one hour.

The  event, which starts at 1:30 p.m, bears a registration fee of $50 per two-person team. A single person can enter for $30 and try their hand -- or mouth -- at a 20-inch pie, three-foot chicken roll and six stuffed knots.

To register, call the restaurant by end of day Thursday. Winners will receive a "Vito’s Challenge" belt, Vito’s T-shirt and a cash prize to be a determined. 

Vito’s is at 91 Forest Ave. in Glen Cove; 516-759-1366. vitospizzany.com 

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Crunchy barramundi fish tacos are served in crisp New eatery brings a taste of Croatia to LI
Wood-oven roasted chicken, accented with lemon, rosemary and Easygoing Italian eatery offers attentive service
Pan-seared Arctic char rests on a bed of New seafood spot offers contemporary menu, excellent service
Sliders are a house special, savory and generous, New bistro-inspired eatery earns 3 stars
The goat mofongo is a particular standout at LI Caribbean eatery is part dining room, part club scene
Jumbo lump crab cakes are boosted by pickled Star chef focuses on local, creative dishes at new eatery