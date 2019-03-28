Does eating a 22-inch pizza, three-foot chicken roll and 12 fresh mozzarella-and-tomato stuffed garlic knots sound like a walk in the park to you and a partner? Then mangia -- for a fee.

Vito’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in Glen Cove is hosting an Italian eating contest on Saturday, March 30, daring registrants to finish just that, plus a 2-liter soda, in just one hour.

The event, which starts at 1:30 p.m, bears a registration fee of $50 per two-person team. A single person can enter for $30 and try their hand -- or mouth -- at a 20-inch pie, three-foot chicken roll and six stuffed knots.

To register, call the restaurant by end of day Thursday. Winners will receive a "Vito’s Challenge" belt, Vito’s T-shirt and a cash prize to be a determined.

Vito’s is at 91 Forest Ave. in Glen Cove; 516-759-1366. vitospizzany.com