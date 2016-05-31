There are no tables at Waffle Cabin — there’s not even a door. The tiny new eatery dispenses its signature Belgian waffles from a window that fronts on West Beech Street, Long Beach’s newest culinary hot spot.

The waffles, the thick, buttery “Liege-style” variety whose square nooks and crannies glisten with caramelized sugar, are made right at the window in heavy-duty waffle irons. They are served warm and sticky with caramel, either plain ($4.50) or doused with chocolate sauce ($5.50).

Skiers may have encountered a Waffle Cabin at one of more than two dozen popular ski resorts. It was in Stowe, Vermont, that franchise owners Vanessa Ingrao and Charles Berry first sampled the waffles six years ago. The Long Beach residents figured that the waffles would be as big a hit at the beach as they are on the slope and, last week, they opened this Waffle Cabin franchise.

Waffle Cabin is open every day but Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. On Sunday and Monday it closes at 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday it closes at 11 p.m. and on Friday and Saturdays it stays open until 2 a.m., to better serve Long Beach’s waffle-craving revelers.

Waffle Cabin is at 874B W. Beech St., Long Beach; 516-442-5910, wafflecabin.com