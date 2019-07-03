TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island restaurants serving watermelon-based drinks

The top shelf watermelon margarita comes two ways,

The top shelf watermelon margarita comes two ways, on the rocks or frozen, each served with a sugar rim at On the Border in Hicksville, June 20, 2019. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Corin Hirsch and Scott Vogel corin.hirsch@newsday.com, scott.vogel@newsday.com
Needless to say, one of nature's most refreshing fruits makes for some wonderful summertime adult beverages. You can't go wrong with any of the following melon-based libations.

WATERMELON MARGARITA AT ON THE BOARDER CAFE

Sure, it’s the cheapest margarita on our list, but it’s also a bona fide guilty pleasure, a goblet of ruby-colored, painfully sweet goodness, available in both frozen and rocks versions.

Price: $6.99

Locations: 200 Broadway Mall, Hicksville and 45 Middle Ave., Holtsville

More info: ontheborder.com

LA SANDIA (WATERMELON) MARGARITA AT BESITO

A blend of organic tequila, triple sec, agave, lime and muddled melon, this sweet-sour number gains complexity and heat from poblano chile-flavored rim salt.

Price: $12

Locations: 402 New York Ave., Huntington; 1516 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn; 399 Montauk Hwy., West Islip

More info: besitomexican.com

WATERMELON MOJITO AT FATFISH

Proof that melon balls and mint can make for a pleasing combo, this concoction served in a short hurricane glass is uber-refreshing, especially when imbibed while enjoying this eatery’s wide patio overlooking Great South Bay.

Price: $10

Location: 28 Cottage Ave., Bay Shore

More info: 631-666-2899, fatfish.info

WATERMELON FIZZ AT BROOKLYN CHOP HOUSE SOUTHAMPTON

A fruity beverage from this Hamptons summer pop-up, it features melon, vodka, St. Germaine, apple, pineapple, lemon and lime.

Price: $19

Location: 281 County Road 39A, Southampton

More info: 631-500-9055, brooklynchophouse.com

SUMMER FLING AT DOCKERS WATERSIDE

This fuschia rocks drink is a clever blend of Blanco Casamigos Tequila (yep, that's George Clooney's company) with juicy watermelon juice, agave and lime juice, with an added kick from muddled jalapeno.

Price: $15.50

Location: 94 Dune Road. East Quogue,

More info: 631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com

WATERMELON SESSION ALE FROM MONTAUK BREWING CO.

This pink-and-white can is emblematic of Long Island summer, and the juicy session ale inside goes down easy, maybe too easy. At only 4.9 percent alcohol, though, it's designed to quench without making you overly buzzed.

Price: Usually $11 per six-pack

