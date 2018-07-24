Water's Edge is slated to be the new catering facility at the former site of the Thatched Cottage in Centerport..

The legally and financially troubled Thatched Cottage, which was situated waterside in Centerport for decades, was sold in December 2016 to The Crest Group, a Hauppauge-based real estate firm.

The Crest Group owns the Danfords complex in Port Jefferson that includes the landmark hotel, restaurant, and spa. Water's Edge is described as a "weddings, events, catering, and corporate conference center." It's part of the "Danfords Collection."

Water's Edge is expected to open in September 2019. Bookings now are being accepted for 2019.

The major renovation underway includes a grand ballroom, higher ceilings and greater waterviews. The design is expected to be inspired by "Art Deco/Gatsby Era" furniture., fixtures, and color schemes.

Water's Edge, 445 E. Main St., Centerport, 631-651-9444. watersedgecenterport.com