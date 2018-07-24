TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Morning
81° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Water's Edge to succeed iconic Thatched Cottage in Centerport

Water's Edge is planned to open in September

Water's Edge is planned to open in September 2019. Photo Credit: Water's Edge

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Water's Edge is slated to be the new catering facility at the former site of the Thatched Cottage in Centerport..

The legally and financially troubled Thatched Cottage, which was situated waterside in Centerport for decades, was sold in December 2016 to The Crest Group, a Hauppauge-based real estate firm.

The Crest Group owns the Danfords complex in Port Jefferson that includes the landmark hotel, restaurant, and spa. Water's Edge is described as a "weddings, events, catering, and corporate conference center."  It's part of the "Danfords Collection."

Water's Edge is expected to open in September 2019. Bookings now are being accepted for 2019.

The major renovation underway includes a grand ballroom, higher ceilings and greater waterviews. The design is expected to be inspired by "Art Deco/Gatsby Era" furniture., fixtures, and color schemes.

Water's Edge, 445 E. Main St., Centerport, 631-651-9444. watersedgecenterport.com

Latest reviews

Housemade gnocchi in a fontina cheese sauce with Chef continues to impress at lakeside eatery
Nashville Hot Chicken, a spicy drumstick and thigh Fried chicken spot favors style over substance
Salade Nicoise is enriched with a generous cut Stylish French eatery with Hamptons flair arrives on LI
Local striped bass stop atop a white-bean ragout Gastropub with farmhouse vibe replaces longtime LI cafe
Steamed lobster is a longtime specialty at Claudio's Landmark eatery improves with new owners
Miniature smoked-sausage corn dogs come with spicy mustard Gastropub offers enviable beer list, inventive bar snacks