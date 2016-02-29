TODAY'S PAPER
Waterside restaurant Boca Kitchen & Bar closes in Glen Cove

Boca Kitchen & Bar in Glen Cove has

Boca Kitchen & Bar in Glen Cove has closed. Photo Credit: Benjamin Petit

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Boca Kitchen & Bar, the waterside restaurant in Glen Cove’s Jude Thaddeus Marina, has closed. Specializing in both seafood and Mexican cuisine, the kitchen earned a single star from Newsday’s Peter M. Gianotti, who wrote that the service was “erratic. And there are moments when you may think it’s simply extinct. You may have to wait awhile to taste the weakest cocktails of the season.”

Boca took over the spot that was Water’s Edge and, before that, the Wharf at Steamboat Landing and Steamboat Landing. No word yet on what might be next.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

