WBAB to host Wild Game Party at The Emporium in Patchogue

You could get alligator stew at the Jan.

You could get alligator stew at the Jan. 14 Wild Game Party at The Emporium in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Pete Noel

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com @janellefiona
The game will be on the table and on the television screens at The Emporium in Patchogue on Jan. 14 during WBAB 102.3’s fourth annual Wild Game Party.

Though the TVs will be tuned into the NFL divisional playoffs, don’t expect your typical football spread of beer and wings at this party.

Dishes served at the 21 and older event will include buffalo crostini with Irish port wine cheese, Chilean ostrich meatballs, Eland antelope stew, elk filet, alpaca medallions, yak taco pasta, camel and kangaroo jambalaya, mangalitsa pork spare ribs and alligator stir fry.

Only 300 tickets are available. Organizers expect it to be a sold out event as was the case last year. Admission is $100. Reserve early.

Craft beer will be on tap from Blue Point Brewery in Patchogue and Long Ireland in Riverhead, among other local providers. The party runs 3:30 to 7 p.m.

9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, wbab.com, 631-587-1023

Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday. She is now a breaking news reporter on the Long Island desk.

