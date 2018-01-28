The first American restaurant and shop of We Love Italy, the Venice-based food company, is expected to open in early March in Commack.

Construction is underway at the 6333 Jericho Tpke. site, in a mall on the north side of the turnpike, west of the Sunken Meadow Parkway, opposite Pep Boys.

Beatrice Galati, co-owner overseeing the Commack location, said, “All the food is imported from Italy,” adding that it will be “all natural and precooked.” She and Matteo Galati are co-owners, along with their international partners and co-founders.

The food is given its final preparation on site. Diners, for example, select a pasta and a sauce and the dish is assembled at the kitchen counter. The price point in Italy is less than $8 or $9. Details of the Commack menu were not immediately available.

She described the eat-in and take-out establishment as “fast casual.” The fare includes pastas, pizzas, crepes, sauces, and piadini, or thin flatbreads usually used for sandwiches.

There are branches of We Love Italy in Spain and the United Kingdom.

We Love Italy, 6333 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-200-5347, weloveitaly-usa.com