TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
40° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

We Love Italy to open in Commack

We Love Italy is slated to open in

We Love Italy is slated to open in Commack in March. Photo Credit: We Love Italy

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

The first American restaurant and shop of We Love Italy, the Venice-based food company, is expected to open in early March in Commack.

Construction is underway at the 6333 Jericho Tpke. site, in a mall on the north side of the turnpike, west of the Sunken Meadow Parkway, opposite Pep Boys.

Beatrice Galati, co-owner overseeing the Commack location, said, “All the food is imported from Italy,” adding that it will be “all natural and precooked.” She and Matteo Galati are co-owners, along with their international partners and co-founders.

The food is given its final preparation on site. Diners, for example, select a pasta and a sauce and the dish is assembled at the kitchen counter. The price point in Italy is less than $8 or $9. Details of the Commack menu were not immediately available.

She described the eat-in and take-out establishment as “fast casual.” The fare includes pastas, pizzas, crepes, sauces, and piadini, or thin flatbreads usually used for sandwiches.

There are branches of We Love Italy in Spain and the United Kingdom.

We Love Italy, 6333 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-200-5347, weloveitaly-usa.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer