LifestyleRestaurants

First American branch of We Love Italy opens in Commack

We Love Italy USA opens in Commack.

We Love Italy USA opens in Commack. Photo Credit: Matt Galati

By Peter M. Gianotti
The long-awaited opening in Commack of the first We Love Italy eatery in the United States has arrived.

The restaurant group, with branches in Spain and the United Kingdom, is known for its fast-casual style and Italian imports.

Co-owner Matt Galati said all their products are imported from Italy and cooked on the premises. You can also buy Italian products at the location. 

Prices range from $8.99 to $13.99 for pastas; $7.99 to $9.99 for piadini, which are similar to wraps; $3.99 to $5.99 for crepes; and $11.99 to $22.99 for pizzas.

The pasta selections include penne, fusilli, spaghetti, tagliatelle, potato gnocchi, and ricotta-spinach tortelloni. There are about a dozen sauces from which to choose, Galati said. New ones are likely to be added.

We Love Italy is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's expected to expand the hours on Friday and Saturday to close at 10 p.m. in the next few months.

We Love Italy USA, 6333 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-686-6666, weloveitaly.net

By Peter M. Gianotti

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

