We Love Italy in Commack, the first branch of the group in the United States, is currently shut after less than six months.

A sign posted on the glass door of the Jericho Turnpike eatery reads "Temporaily Closed! Sorry for the Inconvenience!"

The owners of the Commack branch could not be reached to discuss if or when their fast-casual restaurant would reopen. Callers receive a generic "mailbox is full" reply. Emails have gone unanswered. The local website is not accessible.

It took more than six months to launch the local We Love Italy, which specializes in Italian imports, from wraps and crepes to pastas short and long and sauces northern and southern. The cooking was done on the premises.

The Venice-based restaurant group also has branches in Spain and the United Kingdom. The Commack spot is on the north side of Jericho Turnpike, west of Commack Road, opposite Pep Boys.

We Love Italy is at 6333 Jericho Tpke., Commack.