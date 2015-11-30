TODAY'S PAPER
Wendy’s launches new Gouda bacon cheeseburger

Wendy's has introduced the Gouda bacon cheeseburger.

Wendy's has introduced the Gouda bacon cheeseburger. Photo Credit: Wendy’s

The fast-food burger arms race shows no sign of stopping, and now Wendy’s has launched a new salvo: the Gouda bacon cheeseburger debuted Monday at participating Wendy’s, including those on Long Island.

The burger is made with ¼ pound of beef topped with a slice of Gouda cheese and a warm cheese sauce (made with Swiss, American, Neufchatel and other cheeses) as well as garlic aioli, bacon, red onions, tomatoes and greens. All of this goes on a brioche bun. The sandwich has 640 calories, 1,160 mg of sodium, 38 grams of fat and 6 grams of sugar. It’s $5.78 at local Wendy’s.

 

By Erica Marcus @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

