TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
46° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Wendy's giving away free chicken nuggets to drive-thru customers

Wendy's is offering free nuggets on Friday to

Wendy's is offering free nuggets on Friday to its drive-thru customers. Credit: Wendy's

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Add Wendy’s to the list of fast-food chains offering free food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday only, the chain is offering free four-piece chicken nuggets (crispy or spicy) to each car at its drive-thru or on each mobile order, upon request. 

The promotion, dubbed "GroupNug," was inspired by those “going above and beyond day-to-day operations to help make our communities a little brighter,” according to a press statement. 

The offer is not valid on deliveries or with any other offers. No purchase necessary and while supplies last.

Similarly, McDonald’s is offering free “Thank You” meals to first responders and health care workers through May 5 at its drive-thru and carryout window. 

Customers who show a valid ID can choose from a breakfast or lunch and dinner menu. For breakfast, choose either an egg McMuffin, chicken McGriddle or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. The meal comes with a hash brown and any size soft drink, hot coffee or tea on the side. 

Its lunch and dinner menu offers a double cheeseburger, six-piece chicken McNuggets or Filet-o-Fish, plus a side of small fries and any size soft drink, hot coffee or tea.

McDonalds set a limit of one “Thank You” meal per person per day. 

Taco Bell ran a similar promotion last month, giving away nacho cheese Doritos Locos tacos to all drive-thru customers as “a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities” amid the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO said.

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings at Zouji Dumpling House in New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Fried calamari piadini with zucchini, artichoke, frisee, cherry Does Melville's huge new Italian spot live up to the hype?
The provolone-draped picanha burger is available on the Why you need to grab a seat in the bar at this new Brazilian steakhouse
The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
Spaghetti carbonara at Bravo Nader in Huntington. Eclectic Huntington Italian spot still charming after 24 years
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search