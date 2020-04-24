Add Wendy’s to the list of fast-food chains offering free food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday only, the chain is offering free four-piece chicken nuggets (crispy or spicy) to each car at its drive-thru or on each mobile order, upon request.

The promotion, dubbed "GroupNug," was inspired by those “going above and beyond day-to-day operations to help make our communities a little brighter,” according to a press statement.

The offer is not valid on deliveries or with any other offers. No purchase necessary and while supplies last.

Similarly, McDonald’s is offering free “Thank You” meals to first responders and health care workers through May 5 at its drive-thru and carryout window.

Customers who show a valid ID can choose from a breakfast or lunch and dinner menu. For breakfast, choose either an egg McMuffin, chicken McGriddle or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. The meal comes with a hash brown and any size soft drink, hot coffee or tea on the side.

Its lunch and dinner menu offers a double cheeseburger, six-piece chicken McNuggets or Filet-o-Fish, plus a side of small fries and any size soft drink, hot coffee or tea.

McDonalds set a limit of one “Thank You” meal per person per day.

Taco Bell ran a similar promotion last month, giving away nacho cheese Doritos Locos tacos to all drive-thru customers as “a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities” amid the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO said.