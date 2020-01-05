If you’re looking for a break from winter’s bite you might find the comfort you’re looking for at the indoor Westbury Farmers Market — a new go-to for such cold weather favorites as hearty soups, Italian pasta, pastries to warm in the oven and rich gourmet coffees.

The indoor market, opened within Samanea New York Market (formerly The Source Mall), runs Sundays and offers a lot more than comfort food.

You can find local fresh fish, meat and vegetable pies, farm eggs, quiche, fresh apple cider, plus artisan breads and pastries — even duck.

Market organizer Ethel Terry, whose husband owns Fred Terry Farms in Orient, says there’s a year-round need for farmers markets. She calls them one of the best places around for one-stop shopping.

Errol Firestone, owner of the Merrick-based Nikki’s Liquid Gold, says the winter months are the perfect time to try the bone broths he sells from the Westbury market that can be purchased freshly prepared and ready for heating or frozen.

“It’s great for people to have fresh, natural organic products (throughout the year),” Firestone says, adding the farmers markets also showcase local products. He says his broths made from beef, chicken and turkey bones produce a nutritious and dense soup that “feels good” going down when the mercury dips.

Firestone says farmers markets also provide foods that aren’t readily available anyplace else and that the bone broths his wife makes would take two hours for his customers to make on the stove at home.

“It’s comforting,” Firestone’s wife, Nicole, says of the broths. “I like to call it chicken soup on steroids.”

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.