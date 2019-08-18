TODAY'S PAPER
The Whale's Tale Fish House and Burger Joint closes in Long Beach

The nautical decor of The Whale's Tale in

The nautical decor of The Whale's Tale in Long Beach, now closed, featured schools of various faux fish on the walls.  Photo Credit: Ian J Stark

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

Well past midnight on many nights, the bar at The Whale's Tale Fish House and Burger Joint in Long Beach would be packed with people hanging out in view of a snarling shark that hung from the ceiling. As of mid-August, though, the seafood restaurant and sports bar at 916 Beech St. had closed its doors.

The closure was announced via a post on the establishment's Facebook page that has since been deleted, but the closure was corroborated by other sources. The restaurant was owned by Long Beach native Gregg Lapenna, and was a fixture of Long Beach's West End for decades, as well as one of dozens of businesses swamped by superstorm Sandy in 2012. After being gutted and reopened, The Whale's Tale continued to serve brunch, lunch and dinner — with dishes such as crabcakes Benedict and a raw bar — as well as host frequent live music and DJs.

A new liquor license application for the spot has already been filed by a business called West End Burger Co., but no further information was available as of last Friday.

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

