Fans may not be able to head to MetLife Stadium to watch football, but many Long Island eateries are offering game-day viewing options that come complete with meals. Instead of eating a stadium hot dog and waiting in line for an overpriced beer, enjoy, for example, a Sunday brunch while watching the game at a safe social distance from fellow fans at the nearest table. Here are four creative options.

Game day brunch

Forget tailgating, sit down for a pregame Sunday brunch. At The Village Idiot Pub in Lake Grove, you can build your own omelet, grab a sandwich like the Filegg McMuff (sliced marinated filet mignon, sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted swiss, sunny side up egg on an English muffin), order a platter like the Idiot Sizzler (two egg scrambler with sausages, peppers, onions, mozzarella on toast), or select from classics like Chicken and Waffles, Shrimp & Grits, pancakes, breakfast burritos and much more. Bottomless mimosas, bloody marys and sangria can be added for $20.

Game day specials also include 50-cent wings, $9 pitchers of beer. Brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter with an offensive lineman's appetite.

INFO: 2811 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove; 631-676-2323, vip3lg.com

Thursday deals

Social distancing is made easy at this 10,000-square foot venue offering two bars, 80 televisions and an outdoor patio (with additional TVs for open-air viewing and dining). The menu at The Main Event in Farmingdale is extensive — from seafood, steaks and sandwiches to pasta, burgers and chicken entrees — but popular game day apps include classic wings, baked clams and Main Event Mini burgers. For Thursday night football during the month of October, there will be a weekly charity event benefiting The Mariano Rivera Foundation that includes a food buffet, complimentary beer or wine, athlete appearances, raffles and prizes.

INFO: 1815 Broad Hollow Rd., Farmingdale; 631-522-1030; themaineventny.com

Fresh-air viewing

Get some fresh air while watching the game from an outdoor patio at Bobby McCann's Sports Restaurant and Bar in Massapequa that includes 10 of the venue's 48 televisions and a clear view of the full TV wall in the indoor dining area. Or watch on the 75-inch TV at the bar — where parties are separated by movable dividers. The popular game-day sampler includes five main apps: mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, fried pickles, pretzel sticks, and fries with cheese, marinara, chipotle aioli and blue cheese dip. Monthly raffles give guests the opportunity to win gift cards, NFL gear, scratch-off tickets, liquor and more.

INFO: 5590 Merrick Rd., Massapequa; 516-798-1496, bobbymccanns.com

Football pizza party

Pizza and football? That's amore! Get a slice of both at Main Street Tavern in Amagansett, a newly-opened East End bar and eatery that offers six televisions and game day packages for those dining in or taking out. Diners can sit indoors, at the bar, or in the outdoor garden, the layout of which was designed with social distance in mind. There, they can watch the game while enjoying a package that includes a pizza, six wings and a Peroni for $40. The menu also features items like the Tavern Wings ($14) served with sweet chili or buffalo sauce; a steak sandwich ($20) with onion, peppers and horseradish on ciabatta; and, of course, the Hamptons-classic lobster roll ($29). Beverages include draft and bottled beers, spirits and a wine list. Various to-go packages offered on Sundays combine pizza, wings, chicken sandwiches, Greek salad and beer.

INFO: 177 Main St., Amagansett; 631-267-0400; mainstreettavern.com